LAMag's Friday Newsletter, sharing the best weekend sales across the Southland.

Electric & Rose Sample Sale Through June 10

Planning to spend a lot of time by the beach this summer? Get Electric & Rose’s Venice Beach style, expressed in graphic tees, hoodies, active wear, for discount at the brand’s annual sample sale.

375 Showroom Off White Women’s Flash Sale Through June 10

Founded by the late fashion legend Virgil Abloh, Off White is known for its innovative sneakers and distinctive yellow and black logo. Grab items from their womenswear collections online for up to 80 percent off.

Independent Designers Made in LA Sample Sale Through June 10

Explore this collaborative sample sale in DTLA and support local designers as part of the bargain. Featured designers include Natashia Miyazaki, Mara the Label, Marina Leight Atelier, and Babos footwear.

Prana Warehouse Sale Through June 11

Expand your athletic wear wardrobe this weekend at the Prana Warehouse Sale with up to 75 percent off swimwear, yoga gear, hiking clothing, and accessories.