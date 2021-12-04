Launch your holiday celebrations with Westfield Topanga & The Village, in partnership with Los Angeles magazine, December 11 & 12 at the Holidays Are Here event!

The free and fun for the whole family and friends experience features snowfall, lush holiday photo ops, kids crafts and face painting, performances by the LA Ballet Academy, Hip Hop Elves and more. Explore all of the following unique entertainment stops along your holiday shopping quest.

Near Crate & Barrel

Create keepsake holiday crafts with the kids and visit face painters while you’re at it. Kids who bring their handmade craft to Sloan’s Ice Cream from 3-5 p.m. both days will receive a free scoop of their favorite flavor of ice cream!

Start compiling your holiday social media content at the “JOY” photo moment. This memorable holiday scene will include a 3 ½ foot “JOY” letter display painted in Christmas Red surrounded by Holiday Decor of floor vases filled with pinecones and fairy lights finished off with Holiday greenery.

At The Koi Pond near Tender Greens

Follow the balloon centerpiece to find the balloon artist and prepare to be wowed by joyful designs and characters. Find wintery scenic pieces adorning this “Holidays Are Here” photo moment. Beautiful snow tipped Christmas trees, decorated with white lights, will be joined by Santa’s Reindeer playing in the foreground!

Near EMC Seafood & Raw Bar

Don’t miss performances by the LA Ballet Academy each evening starting after the 7 p.m. snowfall! Snowfall will take place nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. lasting about 15 minutes each fall. Dance your way into the holiday spirit with Santa’s Elves or be the cover of your own copy of L.A. magazine! This exclusive photo op features a 10’x6’ holiday cover of Los Angeles magazine to capture your special moment for your holiday cards or simply to commemorate your festive holiday experience.

Plus, Westfield Rewards members can take a spin at the Holiday Prize Wheel for a chance to win gift cards and prizes from retailers at Westfield Topanga & The Village.

At The Bocce Court by Sur La Table

Visit The Bocce Court for a richly decorated Mistletoe Moment photo op. Clusters of mistletoe will hang from arches adorned with mini holiday trees, wreaths and lights. It’s a must-do photo moment on your Holidays Are Here journey!

Running 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. both days, RSVP to join the fun and create long-lasting memories you can share with everyone!

Westfield Topanga & The Village is located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Canoga Park.