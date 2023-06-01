How a new generation of LGBTQ entrepreneurs turned an old-school WeHo gay joint into the elegant Or Bar

Up until recently, West Hollywood had essentially two options for public libations: upscale hotel/private clubs or old-school Santa Monica Boulevard gay bars, with requisite pounding music, G-stringed go-go boys making it rain, and randy, rowdy crowds spilling into the street, margaritas in tow.

And that was just during the day.

Now, there’s an appropriately named and quite luxurious option: Or Bar. Partners Rob Novinger, George Kotsiopoulos, and Stevie (Stephanie) Schestag opened its flamboyant black, white, and gold doors in December. The place has been packed ever since, thanks to Or’s unique mix of New York retro-style lounge chic (plush banquettes, dove gray drapes) and just enough kitsch to add that tongue-in-cheek WeHo touch.

Gays deserve nice bars—there haven’t been many in WeHo outside hotels.

“To us, the name resonated on many levels,” says Kotsiopoulos, who has a background in fashion styling and TV hosting. The new club is partly an homage to the 39-year-old Gold Coast, the WeHo institution with a rich history that Or replaces. “ ‘Or’ is, of course, French for ‘gold,’ ” Kotsiopoulos says. “But it’s also literal: There are so many choices now of how to express yourself within the gay community—you don’t have to be one thing in the LGBTQ arena.”

If Or is a nod to the past, it also strives to be contemporary. “We’ve been a gay bar since day one—a year before we opened, we put up a sign: ‘The Gay is Here to Stay,’ ” Kotsiopoulos says. “That’s our pride: being inclusive. Everyone’s invited. Straight people are invited. We didn’t put up a bunch of rainbows. Gays deserve nice bars, too! There haven’t been many ‘nice bars’ in WeHo outside of hotels.”

The Art Deco-reminiscent facade has certainly zhuzhed up the historic corner at Santa Monica and La Jolla. (One of Gold Coast’s many claims to infamy was a cock-and-balls topiary that climbed an exterior wall.) The classed-up facade was created by L.A.’s Londubh (pronounced LUN-duv) Studio designers Lisa Donohoe and Brynn Gelbard, who specialize in custom wallpaper. It immediately lets you know: This is not your granddad’s gay bar.

Not to mention, the new hours: Happy hour runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with a DJ on Sundays from 3 to 10. Closing time is midnight on weekdays, 2 a.m. on weekends. It’s all really quite civilized. This weekend for Weho Pride, Happy Hour, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, means cocktails (for eight hours!) are $9, wine $8, beer $6.50—with special Pride drinks like the Pride Marg, $15; Mimosa Mayhem, $10, and the Middlebar Bloody, $12, with watercress and spinach. Starting at 7, things will likely get happier and more colorful this particular weekend. For Sunday’s Pride parade down Santa Monica Blvd. (12 to 3pm), there’s no better viewing party—avec cocktails. Or’s fancy cannolis fit right in, too—rainbow sprinkles.

“Saturday night is our one concession to semicrazy,” says Novinger, whose entrepreneurial skill set includes owning two Circus of Books stores nearby. “We have a DJ on Saturday nights and Sundays, but the rest of the nights, George or I choose the music. Our customers let us know they come here to talk.”

The partners also took steps to pay homage to WeHo traditions—Constance, the former host at Bar Marmont, greets customers—and to foster relationships that have been strained by the dislocations of the pandemic and the city’s shifting demographics from boomer-age gays to younger LGBTQ and straight residents.

“We wanted to build a community, and we have,” says Novinger. “We’re a neighborhood bar—people come hang all weekend. Sometimes they bring their dogs, or computers. The city of West Hollywood has been very supportive.”

Or Bar’s decor is, rightly so, a big draw and sets it apart from its gaudy predecessor. An amoeba-shaped chandelier throws golden light against a mirrored wall—“the reflection is really flattering,” notes Novinger. “George dreamed up the decor, and we stuck to it.” The barstools are upholstered in a black-and-white fabric that picks up the tones of the scattered gray sectional sofas.

Schestag, an attorney and former partner in a bar in New York’s West Village, recently instituted Or’s morning coffee program, dubbed the Shed. Delish pastries from Cake Monkey are served; famed coffee roaster La Colombe supplies the beans and even trained the baristas.

“I was shocked there was no good coffee on Santa Monica a mile in either direction,” Schestag says. “I can see a community of breakfast types forming—which was the goal, of course. We were hell-bent on a daytime business—there’s nothing like sipping java under a chandelier. You can’t beat the atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the partners plan to add an outdoor deck—with a view to WeHo’s fabled Vaseline Alley—and a lunch service, liberating their baby from the constraints of a nightclub’s hours and image to embrace the casual invitation of all-day destinations like WeHo stalwarts Hugo’s and Irv’s Burgers.

“It’s an all-purpose bar,” laughs Schestag.