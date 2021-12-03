The Best Gifts for the Stylish People In Your Life

An L.A. Dodgers snapback hat by Bodega, DTLA’s Glob waste-free totes, and more in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

It doesn’t take a bauble that costs more than a car to show them how special you feel they are. (But it certainly doesn’t hurt!)

What A Seen

Louis Vuitton’s pink shades are a vision of retro glam. LV Link PM cat-eye sunglasses in rose, $735 at us.louisvuitton.com.

Flow With It

Whether she’s brunching or beaching, a vibrantly striped georgette frock from L.A.’s Julia Clancey is the perfect vibe. Lady Tropicana kaftan, $295 at juliaclancey.com.

Strong Arm

MB&F’s new titatium take on one of its iconic, award-winning designs has a striking green base plate. Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO, $176,000 at westime.com.

Balancing Act

A two-and-a-half-inch heel and an ultrasoft leather upper make for the perfect compromise between chic and wearable. Beklina ribbed clogs in palm, $280 at beklina.com.

Toe The Line

With a sweater-inspired knit stripe, this cozy pair is perfect for kicking back. Merino wool socks in Bristol blue, $22 at bombas.com.

Head Games

Upgrade their cotton cap to a winterworthy Harris Tweed. Bodega x New Era hat, $120 at Bodega, 1320 E. 7th St., Ste. 150, downtown, bdgastore.com.

Precious Mettle

With a spike design in 18-carat rose gold, this limited edition cuff is pretty in punk. Clash de Cartier bracelet, $13,200 at cartier.com.

Hands-Free

Made in L.A., this versatile wool-and-leather bag can be worn around the waist or across the body. Bedford belt bag in sage, $178 at graf-lantz.com.

Lady in Red

Love or hate Gwyneth, this poplin blouse from her new G. Label Core collection is hard to resist. Tammie bow top, $375 at goop.com.

Fit To Be Tied

This bold print adds a refreshing pop of color, no matter how you wear it. Silk twill scarf in multicolor, $135 at us.maxmara.com.

Link Again

A 1938 bracelet inspired this elegant timepiece. Hermès Nantucket mother of pearl dial watch in rose gold, $11,300 at gearys.com.

Jog Your Memory

Affordable, ’70s-style sneakers are a fun run. Classic leather legacy AZ shoe, $80 at reebok.com.

Easy Spin

Peloton fanatics are sure to love this high-performing top from the company’s new apparel line. Sunrise Fade strappy bra, $56 at onepeloton.com.

Bling It On

A simple beaded strand provides just enough sparkle. Wrap line bracelet, $25 at guess.com.

New Life

DTLA’s Glob recycles plastic bottles to make these vibrant totes. Primary Shift Ripstop in slice, $32 at glob.land.

Top Score

Handmade from heavyweight cotton, this jersey is in a league of its own. ’70s stripe rugby in yellow, $195 at rowingblazers.com.

