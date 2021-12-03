The Best Gifts for the Stylish People In Your Life

It doesn’t take a bauble that costs more than a car to show them how special you feel they are. (But it certainly doesn’t hurt!)
What A Seen
Louis Vuitton’s pink shades are a vision of retro glam. LV Link PM cat-eye sunglasses in rose, $735 at us.louisvuitton.com.
Flow With It
Whether she’s brunching or beaching, a vibrantly striped georgette frock from L.A.’s Julia Clancey is the perfect vibe. Lady Tropicana kaftan, $295 at juliaclancey.com.
Strong Arm
MB&F’s new titatium take on one of its iconic, award-winning designs has a striking green base plate. Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO, $176,000 at westime.com.
Balancing Act
A two-and-a-half-inch heel and an ultrasoft leather upper make for the perfect compromise between chic and wearable. Beklina ribbed clogs in palm, $280 at beklina.com.
Toe The Line
With a sweater-inspired knit stripe, this cozy pair is perfect for kicking back. Merino wool socks in Bristol blue, $22 at bombas.com.
Head Games
Upgrade their cotton cap to a winterworthy Harris Tweed. Bodega x New Era hat, $120 at Bodega, 1320 E. 7th St., Ste. 150, downtown, bdgastore.com.
Precious Mettle
With a spike design in 18-carat rose gold, this limited edition cuff is pretty in punk. Clash de Cartier bracelet, $13,200 at cartier.com.
Hands-Free
Made in L.A., this versatile wool-and-leather bag can be worn around the waist or across the body. Bedford belt bag in sage, $178 at graf-lantz.com.
Lady in Red
Love or hate Gwyneth, this poplin blouse from her new G. Label Core collection is hard to resist. Tammie bow top, $375 at goop.com.
Fit To Be Tied
This bold print adds a refreshing pop of color, no matter how you wear it. Silk twill scarf in multicolor, $135 at us.maxmara.com.
Link Again
A 1938 bracelet inspired this elegant timepiece. Hermès Nantucket mother of pearl dial watch in rose gold, $11,300 at gearys.com.
Jog Your Memory
Affordable, ’70s-style sneakers are a fun run. Classic leather legacy AZ shoe, $80 at reebok.com.
Easy Spin
Peloton fanatics are sure to love this high-performing top from the company’s new apparel line. Sunrise Fade strappy bra, $56 at onepeloton.com.
Bling It On
A simple beaded strand provides just enough sparkle. Wrap line bracelet, $25 at guess.com.
New Life
DTLA’s Glob recycles plastic bottles to make these vibrant totes. Primary Shift Ripstop in slice, $32 at glob.land.
Top Score
Handmade from heavyweight cotton, this jersey is in a league of its own. ’70s stripe rugby in yellow, $195 at rowingblazers.com.
Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.