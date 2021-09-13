The Louvre, Musée de l’Orangerie, Pompidou Centre, Orsay Museum… one could spend days taking in Paris’ famous arts scene. There are more than just galleries and exhibitions to experience. After all, one of Paris’ greatest art forms is its cuisine. So where to start?

There’s nothing quite as romantic as a sidewalk café in Paris. Café de Flore, La Coupole, Café de la Rotonde, Fouquet’s, Le Deauville, Café Procope… the endless list is sigh-worthy. Literary and art lovers will want to linger over espresso at Les Deux Magots in Saint-Germaine. Gathering here since its 1812 inception have been the likes of Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce, Julia Child and Jean-Paul Sartre.

When pondering déjeuner (aka lunch), choose a food tour that combines sightseeing with French cuisine. The Montemartre Food Walking Tour winds its way along the charming Montmartre Village with stops at the Church of Sacré Cœur, Place du Tertre and Moulin Rouge. Bringing on more oos and ahs are stops for wine, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate and other French delicacies. Prefer to take in a farmers’ market, or Marché? Paris has 80 to choose from in neighborhoods such as Batignolles, Porte Royale, Enfants Rouges and Raspail.

Further immersing oneself in French flavors can be done in on the city’s many Michelin Guide awarded restaurants. Tucked away in the lush gardens of the Champs- Elysées is Alléno Paris, a three-star Michelin restaurant (2019) and number 25 on The World’s 50 Best restaurants list.

As beautiful as its surrounds is the restaurant itself, a Neo-classical mansion with Art Deco interior design, original frescoes and glass ceiling. The main attraction is, of course, Chef Yannick Alléno’s avant-garde fare. Wood-fired Blue Lobster on Basil-Flavored Spinach with Coral Sauce – oui, s’il vous plait. Want to emulate a French meal at home? Enroll in a two-hour class (held each Saturday and Sunday) from a team member of Alléno’s Pavillon Ledoyen venue.