Pre workouts are an excellent way to help you push beyond your limits during a workout. They maximize your workout performance by delivering an increase in energy, focus, pumps, and power.

But an issue most of you will run into is getting your hands on the right product.

That’s because there are hundreds and hundreds of pre workouts available on the market. Every product is different when it comes to ingredients, dosages, and benefits.

But luckily for you, you won’t have to spend any time or effort into finding the best option – we at Huge Supplements have already done it for you.

We will introduce you to the best pre workouts currently available, and we’ve also split them up into different categories.

That way, you can choose a product that goes hand in hand with your goals.

The 10 Best Pre Workouts Available In 2021

Our list of best pre workouts is split up into different categories. By doing so, you’re able to choose the most suitable option for you and your goals.

Best Pre Workout For Men – Wrecked

Best Pre Workout Without Caffeine – Pump Serum

Best Pre Workout For Beginners – Pre-Kaged Sport

Best Pre Workout For Pump And Vascularity – Magnify

Best Pre Workout For Women – Wrecked

Best Pre Workout For Weight Loss – Eliminate

Best Pre Workout For Cardio – Cardio Igniter

Best Pre Workout Without Creatine – PreSeries Bulk

Best Pre Workout Without Beta Alanine – Prolific

Best Pre Workout With High Stimulants – Wrecked Extreme

If you’re curious why these products have made it to this list, make sure to keep reading as we go over them individually!

Best Pre Workout For Men – Wrecked

SHOP WRECKED

We’ve tried many products, but we found that the best pre workout for men is Wrecked by Huge Supplements.

It provides extreme long-lasting energy, laser focus, increased strength, and skin-tearing muscle pumps. In other words, Wrecked has it all, as it covers every aspect of your training you can think of.

These effects last throughout the entire workout, meaning you’ll be able to maintain a high intensity. This is a game-changer, as you’ll be able to squeeze out additional repetitions at heavier weights.

Wrecked is fueled by a total of 18 different ingredients that make up for a 21-gram serving – no useless ingredients or fillers!

Because there are many different ingredients in this formula, paired with the fact that they’re all optimally dosed, there’s no doubt that Wrecked is the best pre workout .

Wrecked is exclusively available on the Huge Supplements site. One tub holds 25 servings and is priced at $44.95. It comes in four different flavors – Raspberry Mojito is our current favorite!

Note : The official Wrecked product page also shows hundreds and hundreds of positive user reviews; check them out if you want to know how other users have experienced this product.

Best Pre Workout Without Caffeine – Pump Serum

SHOP PUMP SERUM

If you’re on a journey to find the best pre workout without Caffeine, it’s time for you to meet Pump Serum.

Pump Serum was formulated to shuttle as much blood, nutrients, and oxygen to your muscles to deliver skin-tearing pumps. But it doesn’t stop there; it also helps maximize focus, power, and alertness when you’re training.

It delivers all these benefits without the use of Caffeine or any other stimulant. That also means you can take it at any time of the day, even in the evening.

Each scoop of this pre workout holds 31 grams – that’s a huge serving. We’ve yet to find a product that packs more than Pump Serum.

It consists of 13 ingredients in total. A few examples are L-Citrulline, Glycerpump, Beet Root Extract, Nitrosigine, and Vasodrive AP.

At $54.95 per container of 25 servings, it’s not the cheapest pre workout you’ll find. But you’ve got to keep in mind that you’re getting double to triple the number of ingredients and dosages compared to other caffeine-free pre workouts .

We’re convinced that Pump Serum is the best caffeine pre workout. Don’t hesitate to check it out if you’re not a fan of stimulants; you will not be disappointed!

Best Pre Workout For Beginners – Pre-Kaged Sport

SHOP PRE-KAGED SPORT

As a beginner, your tolerance is low, which means you’ll want to get the best pre workout that doesn’t pack too much power.

We found that for beginners, Pre-Kaged Sport by Kaged Muscle is an excellent choice. It’s got a properly balanced formula behind it, and it’s safe for athletes.

It’s going to help you increase your athletic performance. Within half an hour of taking it, you’ll notice improvements in energy, focus, and power.

Pre-Kaged Sport contains the staple pre workout ingredients you should be after, such as Citrulline, Beta Alanine, and Betaine Anhydrous.

But what’s more important is that it doesn’t pack too much Caffeine or other stimulants. As a beginner, the amount of Caffeine in this formula will be just enough to get you going.

So if you’re looking to get your feet wet when it comes to pre workouts, Pre-Kaged Sport is a great, reliable choice.

Best Pre Workout For Pump And Vascularity – Magnify

SHOP MAGNIFY

Chasing the pump is a great feeling, as it makes your muscles look fuller and increases your vascularity. If you’re someone that loves chasing the pump, we’ve got just the product for you.

Let us introduce you to Magnify, the best pre workout for pump and vascularity you’re able to find.

The reason it’s highly effective is that it contains multiple science-backed ingredients that enhance Nitric Oxide (N.O).

You’ll find that the formula includes L-Arginine, Beet Root Extract, VASO6™, and several more potent compounds.

When Nitric Oxide is increased, more blood and nutrients can reach your muscle cells, thus expanding them and giving a better pump and increasing your vascularity.

Magnify comes in convenient capsules; you take six pills about 40 minutes before arriving at the gym and let the product do the rest.

If you’re ready to take your pumps and vascularity to the next level, you can pick up a bottle of Magnify (180 capsules) for just $39.95.

Best Pre Workout For Women – Wrecked

SHOP WRECKED

Wrecked isn’t just the most effective option for men; we also found that it’s the best pre workout for women.

As we’ve said earlier in this article, we think that the combination of ingredients found in Wrecked can’t be beaten. Even though it’s potent, there’s a simple solution – take less than a full serving.

Many women that have used Wrecked claim that the sweet spot is just a little under half a scoop. That’s because they often have a lower tolerance for stimulants such as Caffeine.

At half a scoop, you’re still going to get a wide variety of ingredients at the proper dosages. That’s going to help maximize energy levels, focus, power, and pumps.

Wrecked packs 25 one-scoop servings, but if you’re only doing half scoops or even less, you’ll have over 50 servings.

Many women have used Wrecked and shared their experience on the official product page; click here to check them out.

Best Pre Workout For Weight Loss – Eliminate

SHOP ELIMINATE

When you’re on a mission to lose weight, you’re eating less, which can drastically impact your energy and power levels.

The fatigue can cause you to underperform during workouts, hindering your progress along the way.

That’s something you don’t want happening. That’s why you’ll want to get your hands on Eliminate, the best pre workout for weight loss.

Eliminate is a powerful product that supports energy, exercise performance, metabolism, and even appetite. On top of that, you’ll be able to train more intensively, thus burning more calories.

What makes Eliminate such an effective option for weight loss is that it features 13 different science-backed ingredients. Some of them are Yohimbine, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Caffeine Anhydrous, Caffeine Di-Malate, and Forskolin.

It’s also good to know that the effects of Eliminate will last after finishing a workout, meaning you’ll benefit from it throughout the day.

Eliminate contains 90 capsules, enough to last you an entire month. It is available for $49.95, which is we find more than reasonable for what you’re getting.

If you need a product that helps support your workouts during your weight loss journey, don’t hesitate to check out Eliminate.

But don’t forget, nutrition and exercise are critical if you’re trying to lose weight.

Best Pre Workout For Cardio – Cardio Igniter

SHOP CARDIO IGNITER

The best pre workout for cardio should be a product that supports your endurance and performance.

That’s exactly what Cardio Igniter does – it helps you get through high-intensity cardio sessions.

It does that by increasing your endurance and energy, allowing you to hit that extra mile. The product contains staple ingredients such as Caffeine, L-Tyrosine, and Beta Alanine that help get the job done.

In our opinion, the combination of ingredients gives just the right amount of power. It’s not going to overstimulate you or cause any jitters, which is good.

For some users, half a scoop might even be enough to get in a good session. Each tub holds 30 servings and costs roughly $30 depending on where you purchase it.

It’s a good value product, plus, it tastes surprisingly good too.

If you’re looking to go all out every cardio session with the help of a pre workout, make sure to check out Cardio Igniter.

Best Pre Workout Without Creatine – PreSeries Bulk

Most of you are familiar with Creatine, a science-backed compound known for its ability to increase muscle mass and strength.

Because it’s a good ingredient, some companies choose to add it to their formula. But, there’s a group of people that don’t like to see Creatine included in their pre workout.

If that’s the case for you, you’ll want to check out PreSeries Bulk by Transparent Labs.

Preseries Bulk is an excellent pre workout without Creatine. It packs many high-quality and staple compounds to support nitric oxide, cognitive functions and reduce fatigue.

Another benefit of this product is that it doesn’t use artificial sweeteners, artificial coloring, or preservatives. The formula is completely transparent, meaning you know exactly what you’re getting.

Preseries Bulk packs 30 servings per container and will cost you $54.00 without any discounts.

All in all, you won’t be disappointed by Preseries Bulk as it’s a great well-balanced pre workout. If you want to pick it up, head over to the official manufacturers’ website.

Best Pre Workout Without Beta Alanine – Prolific

SHOP PROLIFIC

Beta Alanine is an excellent ingredient for improving endurance and strength. However, when it’s taken, it causes a tingling sensation and makes the skin itchy.

Because of this, there’s a group of people that dislike the ingredient. If you belong to that group, you’ll want to get your hands on the best pre workout without Beta Alanine.

PEScience’s Prolific is a solid choice if you want to stay away from Beta Alanine yet still get a proper ingredient profile.

It holds all the essential ingredients you should look for, such as L-Citrulline, Caffeine, and Betaine Anhydrous. These are all great compounds that can have a positive effect on your workout performance and intensity.

A tub of Prolific holds 40 one-scoop and 20 two-scoop servings and is available for $34.99. Beginners can go with one scoop, whereas experienced users can opt for two scoops.

So don’t worry. Even though Beta Alanine is a great compound, it’s not a deal-breaker.

Best Pre Workout With High Stimulants – Wrecked Extreme

SHOP WRECKED EXTREME

If you’re searching for the strongest pre workout, you’re going to want to get a product that contains a high amount of stimulants.

Wrecked Extreme packs all the stimulants you can think of – three sources of Caffeine, alpha yohimbine, hordenine, eria jarensis, and lots of more goodies to get you going.

This product really shines when it comes to boosting energy levels and cognitive functions. It’s going to raise your workout intensity as you’ve never experienced before.

It’s perfect for occasional use, for example, when you’re trying to get a personal record on a big compound lift and need that extra boost.

We’re not going to lie; Wrecked Extreme is pretty potent and packs quite a punch . That’s why we want to add that it isn’t for beginners.

Even for experienced users, just half a scoop will do the trick. Each container holds 20 massive servings and costs $59.95.

We want to add that this is a limited edition, meaning it can be gone at any time. If Wrecked Extreme caught your attention, don’t hesitate too long!

Ranking The Best Pre Workouts

We’ve presented you with what we found to be the best pre workouts.

Of course, we haven’t just randomly chosen these products. They have been selected based on five criteria mentioned at the outset.

Let’s go over these five criteria in detail so that you’re able to understand why these products are an excellent choice.

Ingredients

Your pre workout must contain the right ingredients. They’re crucial in making sure you feel the benefits of your product.

You’ll want to get science-backed ingredients that have been proven to work by clinical data. A few great examples are L-Citrulline, Betaine Anhydrous, Caffeine, and Creatine – we’ll talk more about these later.

The products we’ve shown you are all properly formulated to take your training to the next level. You won’t have to worry about them lacking certain ingredients.

Dosages

Just having the right ingredients isn’t enough – they also need to be dosed correctly. If an ingredient is underdosed, it also may not give you the optimal effects you’re searching for.

We made sure the pre workouts we’ve included are clinically dosed for maximum effectiveness.

Reviews

Every pre workout we list has hundreds of positive reviews. We consider this key criterion since the reviews are typically being written by regular users of these supplements.

If there are negative reviews, there are obvious red flags. But in the case of the products we’ve shown you, the reviews are nearly all positive. They are mostly five and four-star ratings.

Going through the reviews can help you understand how the product works and what you can expect in terms of effects.

Price

Every one of the products listed above will give you substantial value for money. They are stacked with quality ingredients combined with high dosages.

We’ll be honest with you; they aren’t the cheapest products out there. But in our opinion, quality is what matters the most.

What Does Pre Workout Do?

Pre workouts may have a positive impact on a workout. That’s because they work by optimizing several aspects of the training.

We’re going to break down each benefit you could expect. Later in this article, we’re going over a few ingredients that are responsible for these benefits.

Improved Exercise Performance

Taking a pre workout will help you train harder and longer, meaning you’ll notice a massive increase in exercise performance.

This translates to squeezing out additional repetitions on your exercises and perhaps even increasing the weights.

You’ll break down extra muscle fibers, which is going to impact your progress positively.

Increased Energy Levels

Another one of the main effects you’ll get from taking pre workout supplements is the increase in energy.

Users will notice this effect after just half an hour of taking the product. That’s when the product kicks in and raises your energy levels.

Having high energy levels when working out can help you get the most out of your training session.

Enhanced Muscle Pumps

Getting a pump when working out is a great and rewarding feeling. Pre workouts focus on boosting nitric oxide, a compound that helps the blood vessels relax.

By relaxing the vessels, more blood and oxygen can reach your muscle cells. That’s going to give you a better pump and contraction while training.

Chances are you’ll be squeezing out additional reps and sets with a good muscle contraction. Most people also notice an increase in vascularity when they have a pump.

Increased Focus

Besides increased exercise performance, energy, and pumps, you’ll also find that pre workouts can help improve focus and other cognitive functions.

That means that they can also help you get in the zone and be mentally prepared to hit the weights.

The boost in cognitive functions helps emphasize the mind-muscle connection, allowing you to focus on the body part you’re training.

Combine a good focus with plenty of energy and pumps, and you won’t be disappointed by how your workout turns out.

The Best Ingredients For Your Pre Workout

A pre workout needs to combine the right kind of ingredients, as not every ingredient is beneficial.

We’re going to show you the best ingredients you’ll want to see included in your product of choice.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is the most researched natural stimulant. It comes in many different forms, but most pre workouts and fat burners contain Caffeine Anhydrous.

“Anhydrous” means without water. It is a highly concentrated form that will start working quickly.

That’s the kind you’re going to want to be included in your supplement. It’s going to help with increasing energy, alertness, and athletic performance.

Even though it’s effective, make sure to take it in moderation.

Betaine Anhydrous

Betaine Anhydrous (Trimethyl glycine) is an ingredient sourced from beets, spinach, and quinoa.

It works by maintaining fluid balance in the muscle cells. By pulling water to the muscles, you can notice improvements in muscular endurance, power, and exercise performance.

As with the other ingredients we’re showing you, Betaine Anhydrous also has promising scientific research backing it up.

Citrulline

Citrulline is another one of those highly effective ingredients. It’s an amino acid that comes with a unique benefit, which is increasing blood flow.

With more blood reaching your cells, you may notice an improvement in muscle pumps and endurance.

We also like Citrulline because there’s a good amount of scientific data available to back up its effectiveness.

Tyrosine

Tyrosine is an amino acid that works by producing noradrenaline and dopamine.

During stressful situations, Tyrosine may help you boost mental clarity and mental performance.

Because of its ability to boost cognitive functions, it’s often added to pre workout supplements.

Pre Workout FAQ

Do you have a question about pre workouts?

We’ve compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions below!

What should I look for in a pre workout?

A good pre workout uses the right ingredients at the proper doses. The products we’ve shown you offer an outstanding balance of science-backed ingredients at clinical dosages.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to go with any of the products in this article; there’s plenty of other options.

If you go with a different product, make sure to study the ingredient label and dosages as they determine the effectiveness.

Why does pre workout make you itch?

Some pre workouts can make you itch; that’s because they contain Beta Alanine. It’s a good ingredient for increasing exercise performance but has one downside: the itching or tingling sensation it causes.

It’s important to know that this is completely harmless. It also only lasts about 20 to 30 minutes in most cases, after which it wears off.

If you aren’t a fan of the itching or tingling, you can go with a product that doesn’t include Beta Alanine.

Should You Take Pre Workout?

It’s completely up to you whether or not you should take a pre workout. If you’re searching for a product that can help give you that extra edge during your training sessions, you can consider trying one.

But you definitely don’t need one; they’re optional.

For example, I enjoy using one once or twice a week, especially when I’ve had a long day at work or a rough night’s rest.

By doing so, I’ll still be able to be on top of my workouts.

How long do the effects of a pre workout last?

The effects usually last between one to three hours. With that said, two main factors will determine how long it lasts.

The first factor is the power of the product you’re using. If a product contains more ingredients at higher dosages, it’s going to have prolonged effects.

The second factor is the persons’ tolerance. If you’re not used to taking caffeine or other stimulants, these types of products will hit you hard and last longer.

How much caffeine do pre workouts contain?

The caffeine content found in pre workouts is different for every product. With that said, it’s usually anywhere from 150mg to 300mg per serving for the majority.

Please note that it is essential to watch your caffeine intake when you’re taking a pre workout, as too much could cause adverse effects.

How long does pre workout take to kick in?

It takes roughly half an hour for a pre workout to kick in. That’s because it takes about half an hour for the ingredients to be absorbed by your body.

After this period, you’ll start noticing the effects, which usually include increased energy, focus, power, and pumps.

If you’re taking it on an empty stomach, there’s a chance it will start working even sooner. If your stomach is full, it’s going to take slightly longer for it to kick in.

How often should you take a pre workout?

The majority of the users take pre workout two to three times a week. I take a pre workout with stimulants once, maybe twice a week. That way, my tolerance doesn’t get extremely high.

After taking a pre workout for four weeks, it’s recommended to take a two-week break before using them again. By doing this, you’re making sure the body doesn’t get used to the supplement.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt that pre workouts are valuable supplements. They work fast and can have a significant impact on your workout performance and intensity.

We’ve shown you what we believe are the best pre workouts available right now. We’ve even sorted them into different categories to make things easy for you!

These products have been chosen based on ingredients, dosages, reviews, and pricing. By following these criteria, we have been able to filter out the most stacked and effective options.

Choose the pre workout that goes hand in hand with your goals, and you won’t be disappointed. But remember, nothing beats hard work when it comes to the gym!

