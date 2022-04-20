Stockton High School Girl Stabbed to Death by Campus Intruder

A 15-year-old girl died Monday after an intruder, identified as Anthony Gray, stabbed her multiple times. He was arrested on murder charges

A 15-year-old student was murdered inside Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in Stockton on Monday by an intruder who stabbed her multiple times in what police are calling a random attack.

The victim has been identified as Alycia Reynaga, according to the San Joaquin County coroner’s office.

Anthony Gray, 52, was arrested in connection to the stabbing death, the Stockton Police Department said in a news statement. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

Police were alerted to the stabbing at the high school about 11:05 a.m. While responding, authorities were told that a Stockton Unified School District police officer had detained the suspect.

Police say that the suspect parked in the front of the high school parking lot, walked up to Reynaga, and then stabbed her.

The campus was placed on lockdown after the attack, the school district said on Twitter.

“It it with a heavy heart that SUSD extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of our Stagg High School student who passed away as a result of the injuries caused by a trespasser on campus April 18, 2022,” Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said in a statement.

“We heal together with the safety of our students and staff remaining our top priority,” he said, adding that “counselors, mental health clinicians, and school psychologists will be available for students, parents, and staff who may be grieving.”

During an afternoon news conference, Ramirez said the suspect walked through an unlocked gate at the front of the campus before stabbing Reynaga, and that several school staff members were near the gate when the attack occurred, including a district police officer.

The motive for the attack is not known and is currently under investigation by the police department, school officials said.

Officer Joe Silva, the public information officer for the Stockton Police Department, said Gray’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and that the department is expecting the district attorney to add “some additional charges.”

A memorial vigil was held Monday evening for Reynaga at her high school.

“I just want to let everyone to know my daughter was an amazing kid, smart,” said Reynaga’s father, Manuel, ABC7 reports. “My daughter didn’t have any enemies. My daughter was sheltered her whole life. We took her to school, we took her home from school.”

