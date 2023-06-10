L.A. houses that ditch the glitz for understated elegance are the new bling—just ignore those pesky eight-figure prices

What started as a fashion trend in celebration of logo-less clothes that nevertheless came with eye-popping price tags has now entered the upscale L.A. housing market: Welcome to Quiet Luxury, the latest design movement for trend trackers.

Also referred to as Stealth Wealth, it rejects Hermès-emblazoned throws, a gleaming Maserati (or two) in the car gallery, and in-your-face Pop art demanding acknowledgment from acres of empty walls. In a feat of contortion worthy of Houdini, Quiet Luxury repurposes eight-figure L.A. trophy spec homes into anti-status status statements.

Case in point? Drake’s just-listed Beverly Hills compound, a 20-acre statement to whispering olive trees and simple, sun-faded roof tiles, not to mention a subdued palette of beige, greige, and cream tones within.

So, is it time for home sellers to ditch the Damien Hirst prints and go hard on restraint?

“Ultimately, a well-designed home that meets buyer needs will always win the race,” says The Agency’s Zac Mostame. “Quiet Luxury might stick around as a design trend, but trends come and go like the seasons. Avocado green might have been trendy in the past, but it’s now seen as a relic of a bygone era—so last century!”