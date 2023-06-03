As a songwriter, Cynthia Weil, who died Thursday at age 82 at her home in Beverly Hills, wrote lyrics that were sophisticated and soulful, wounded and precocious.

Working mainly with her husband and songwriting partner Barry Mann, she helped define the sound of early 60s pop, then enjoyed hits across multiple decades, starting with their first No. 1 single, the Righteous Brothers’ yearning “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.”

That song and so many others emerged from the Brill Building, the celebrated song factory in Manhattan, where she shared office space with the likes of Carole King, Neil Diamond, and Burt Bacharach, each working from cubicles and small studios to create some of the most lasting tunes of their era. The lessons learned there would last a lifetime, and Weil’s most famous works include the Drifters’ “On Broadway” (written with Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller), the Animals’ “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” and Dolly Parton’s massive crossover hit “Here You Come Again.”

Many of those songs took on lives that lasted years, as multiple artists would take one of her compositions to the charts, only to be followed again with another singer a few years later. The deeply romantic “Don’t Know Much,” which began life as a minor hit from a Mann solo album in 1980, was subsequently covered by Bill Medley, then Bette Midler, before becoming a critically acclaimed No. 2 Billboard pop single for Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville inn 1989. Most recently, Weil’s and Mann’s 1969 Top 40 hit for Cass Elliot, “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” was featured in the trailer for Barbie.

In 2016, Weil told the Los Angeles Times: “I never thought the songs would live. I thought they would have their little time on the charts, and they would be over, and that would be it.”

Within Weil’s and Mann’s words and music were playful tension and universal emotion, and the songs connected.

“We’re the yin and the yang. Barry thinks everything means a lot, and I think everything means nothing,” Weil said. “And neither of us is probably completely right.”

The couple won the Grammy for Song of the Year for “Somewhere Out There,” sung by Ronstadt and James Ingram for the soundtrack to 1986’s An American Tail. In 2010, she became the first woman to be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, when she was inducted with Mann. While Weil had essentially retired from songwriting in her final decade, she kept active as the author of two novels and a children’s book.

Her most unexpected honor might have been when she was turned into a major character in the Broadway production Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In the play, Weil is a funny, highly competitive songwriter, and initially distrustful of marriage, telling her future husband: “But if I got married, I’d just be your wife. Now I am your partner.”

She is survived by Mann, 84, and their daughter, Jenn Mann.