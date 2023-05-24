L.A.-based global luxury brand Singer, known for its iconic reimagining of Porsche 911s and its internationally acclaimed Singer Reimagined chronograph watches from Geneva, has now taken a ride within the World Endurance Championship series as sponsor for the reigning LMP2 Champion Hertz Team JOTA motorsports team.

The all-new livery on the team’s Porsche 963 racecar, designed by Singer, celebrates the centenary year of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a golden age of racing. Hertz Team JOTA will be competing during the pinnacle race of the year coinciding with the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans this June as part of the inaugural season for the Porsche 963 “Hypercar” class at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.

While in Los Angeles Hertz Team JOTA took a tour of some of the most iconic landmarks L.A. has to offer, including El Coyote, Canter’s Deli, Randy’s Donuts and the famed plane-spotting In-N-Out Burger site near LAX.

Additionally, Singer’s award-winning Singer Reimagined high-watchmaking company took the pole position as the Official Watch Partner of Hertz Team JOTA, highlighting the brand’s commitment to technology and endurance.

Because every moment of every hour matters, the exceptionally designed Singer Reimagined Track 1 – Endurance Edition timepiece personifies the same passion as its partners for beautiful mechanics and a relentless pursuit of excellence, by tracking time and endurance in a unique way.

Singer Reimagined’s signature central chronograph movement, the Agengraphe, has been developed to enable a dedicated 24-hour chrono function, making this watch the perfect chronometric tool for the most prestigious endurance races. This exclusive, limited-edition of only 24 watches, celebrates Singer’s involvement in the 2023 World Endurance Championship FIA and the 100th edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race.

Hertz Team JOTA is the reigning LMP2 FIA World Endurance Champions, having secured 10 podiums in the last 9 years of Le Mans 24 Hours—the team embodies performance, perseverance, and excellence at its highest level, and is sponsored by Hertz, Singer, and Tom Brady’s BRADY™ .

