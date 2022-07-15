‘Scrubs’ and ‘Californication’ Producer Arrested for Sex Assaults, Rape

Alleged predator producer Eric Weinberg was arrested Thursday for serial sexual assaults of women between 2012 and 2019

Longtime Hollywood producer Eric Weinberg, whose credits include Scrubs and Californication was arrested Thursday for serial sexual assaults allegedly committed between 2012 and 2019, CBS News reports.

Weinberg was arrested at his home in Los Feliz for “several sexual assaults including rape,” the LAPD said in a press release. His bail has been set at $3.225 million.

Weinberg is accused of operating a photographer-model scheme to get young women into his house.

In the press release, the LAPD wrote that Weinberg “appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places.” He would “approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them. Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

He has also been accused of predatory behavior on women’s whisper networks.

“A friend of mine pointed out the house and said ‘Watch out. I personally know of a ton of girls who have been, specifically lured into that house and have been assaulted,'” one neighbor told CBS.

LAPD detectives believe that Weinberg may have victims dating back to the early 1990s. Anyone with information on the case can contact LAPD at (323)561-3272 or [email protected]

Weinberg has been nominated for five Emmy Awards, and co-produced Scrubs from 2001-2007, according to IMDB. He also worked as a producer on Showtime’s Californication and FX’s Anger Management and as a writer for Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.

