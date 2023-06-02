Save bigly on high-end fashion and eyewear this weekend only, in person and online

Elie Saab Sample Sale Through June 4

Known for lavish fashion on red carpets around the world, Elie Saab gowns were spotted on the stage of the Eras Tour as worn by Taylor Swift as well the Cannes Film Festival on Sofia Carson and Catherine Zeta Jones. The sale at their Beverly Hills location offers 80 percent off retail.

375 Showroom Bottega Veneta Men’s Sample Sale Through June 4

The storied luxury Italian fashion house’s showroom sale for their men’s collection is one sale that shouldn’t be missed, with retail prices slashed by up to 86 percent.

For Art’s Sake Sample Sale Online June 2- 5 Online June 2- 5

With signature details like pearls, hearts, and shells, the London-based handmade luxury eyewear has adorned the brows of Beyoncé, Jenifer Lopez, and Paris Hilton. Pick up a pair for a comparative song at this weekend’s online-only sale.