Ryan Seacrest, long regarded as the hardest-working man in show business, is adding another TV hosting gig to his resume. The “American Idol” and former “Live” co-host, will be the newest face of “Wheel of Fortune,” succeeding Pat Sajak, who recently announced his retirement.

Seacrest broke the news Tuesday on Twitter in an extensive, heartfelt post that also name-checked the show’s Vanna White.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Sajak announced his retirement just two weeks ago, bringing to a close his four decades on the game show.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he continued in the post. “Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

The official “Wheel of Fortune” account also took to Twitter to celebrate Seacrest’s appointment.

“It’s official!” They wrote. “Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited – Welcome Ryan!”

It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023

White—who served alongside Sajak since 1982—is currently negotiating with the show to continue her tenure. Her future was recently reported as being up in the air after Puck alleged that Sajak was making five times White’s salary—$15 million as compared to $3 million.

White claims she hasn’t had a pay raise in 18 years and has hired a lawyer to seek a new deal. She has one year left on her current contract.