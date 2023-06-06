On June 24, the King Gillette Ranch in the Calabasas Hills will be the site of a celebrity-filled luxury picnic with unrivaled fine wines, cocktails and culinary creations crafted by celebrity chef Marc Forgione. Rosé Day Los Angeles—an annual gathering of celebs, influencers, and foodies with art installations, food pairings, and live DJ sets from masters Guy Gerber, Ruckus and Zen Freeman—will be held from 1 to 8 pm on Saturday, June 24 and dedicated, say its producers “to the finer things in life.” The event is produced by an award-winning team including entrepreneur Ben Biscotti (co-founder and president of 1iota Productions), hospitality heavyweights

Sylvain Bitton, J.T. Torregiani and David Jarrett (Warwick and the new Rodeo Drive hotspot, The Hideaway), event planner and designer Tony Schubert (Event Eleven) and famed chef Forgione, recipient of two Michelin stars and contestant on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America.

Bentley Westlake Village is official auto sponsor, and Bentley will be showcasing a rose quartz Bentayga, while top champagne houses Perrier-Jouët and G.H. Mumm et Cie will supply rosé champagnes, with renowned pinks also poured by Château Sainte Marguerite, Rumor, La Fête du Rosé, and others.

For those seeking spirit-forward cocktails, Código 1530 Tequila is exclusive tequila sponsor, and the event will also feature Brody Jenner’s canned tequila and soda, Mamitas. Aaron Paul’s and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal is the exclusive mezcal for the day, offering specialty cocktails from their signature bar.

Prices start at $175 for general admission tickets with open bar, with table options ranging from $5,000 for 6 guests to $20,000 VIP cabanas for 15 guests.