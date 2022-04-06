‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Called ‘Mastermind’ In New $55M Suit

Jayne and her company, EJ Global LLC—along with her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm—are named in the suit filed by Chicago class action firm Edelson PC

The legal whirlwind encircling The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erica Jayne intensified this week when she was accused in a fresh $55 million lawsuit of being the “frontwoman” for the “criminal enterprise” that was allegedly disguised as her now-estranged husband’s lucrative law firm.

Jayne and her company, EJ Global LLC, her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm, Girardi & Keese, and its lenders are all named in the suit filed by Chicago-based plaintiffs’ class action firm, Edelson PC, on Tuesday. The bevy of charges against the parties includes racketeering, theft of stolen property and list other counts, People reports.

The suit, which was initially filed in Illinois in 2020 and has now been transferred to California, seeks an amount of no less than $55 million in damages stemming from the alleged bilking of funds from the 2018 Lion Air crash settlement by the accused individuals and entities; the Lion Air case was overseen by Girardi & Keese.

The defendants stand accused of looting the fund that resulted from lawsuits surrounding the tragic plane crash—which killed nearly 200 passengers and members of the flight crew in Indonesia—to pay for their own lavish lifestyles. Jayne’s decadent, jet-setting Los Angeles lifestyle was on full display week-over-week on the hit Bravo series.

In the suit, Edelson PC states that Jayne “acted as the “frontwoman” of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful” and “made the cynical decision to leverage the scandal to further her career and stay relevant in the tabloids, meaning more exposure and a larger paycheck for her next season of performing on ‘Housewives.'”

“Erika has made a decision to put her own interests — first protecting Tom’s firm and now protecting herself — over the truth and accountability,” Jay Edelson told Los Angeles via email on Wednesday. “This suit — which now was greenlit by the Lion Air Court early today — is a major step towards finding long-overdue justice.”

As the legal tornado began to form around the couple, beginning with a bankruptcy lawsuit, Jayne filed for divorce after a 20-plus year marriage from Girard in November 2020 as he apparently developed ​​dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, entering an assisted living facility.

Edelson PC accuses the defendants of the following crimes in the suit: racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, receipt of stolen property, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property, money had and received, conversion, unlawful business practice, consumers legal remedies act and deceit. They are seeking a jury trial in the case.

A rep for Erika did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Los Angeles.

