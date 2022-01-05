Hawthrone is hot; and yes, you can actually rent for $2,000 in Beverly Hills

Who needs a roof over their heads? A new spate of seven- and eight-figure homes tout ceiling-free living as the latest amenity. A Pacific Palisades home with a massive, roof-free bedroom recently fetched $83 million, while a $30 million Calabasas compound includes a deck with a retractable glass roof.

“This is a logical way to take indoor-outdoor design to a new plane,” says real estate agent Tony Mariotti, founder of RubyHome. “It’s a pivot from the candy rooms and jellyfish-viewing tanks. Spec homes are increasingly geared toward the tech buyer who is less drawn to gimmicks but nevertheless wants something that few, if anyone else, has.”

Some are dedicated, ceiling-less spaces designed to withstand the elements. “We’re so fortunate to live within a climate that supports seamless engagement between indoor and outdoor spaces,” says David Montalba, of Montalba Architects, who recently completed an open-sky spa bathroom in Santa Monica.

South Bay Watch

Prices are up 17 percent and the typical home price is $840,00 in Hawthorne, the rapidly gentrifying home to Tesla, SpaceX, and Amazon’s Ring headquarters. South Bay-based flippers are rehabbing the area’s original, humble ranch houses as well as its more elaborate ’80s-era homes. Alexis Akleh-Soof, design principal of Soof Construction & Design, recently completed an overhaul of a typical ranch house (left) in the desired Hollyglen area. “We listed it at $1.45 million and got nine offers, mostly from people living in Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes,” Soof says. “It sold for over asking.”

Hot Takes: Ikem Chukumerije, CEO, Concierge International

You handle logistics for sports stars relocating to L.A.?

“Contrary to popular belief, many athletes are price-concious. My younger guys want to live close to the training facility. For Rams, that’s in the Valley. For Lakers, that’s El Segundo. Younger players will stay in Playa Vista, Marina del Rey. Superstars are in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, and Brentwood. Safety is important. They want gated. Especially now, when we’re hearing all the time about burglaries.”

What $2,000 a Month Will Rent You in …

Beverly Hills $1.9k

Size: 650 square feet

Highlights: A one-bedroom, one-bathroom, lower-front unit includes a living room and dining-kitchen area. It has one assigned parking place but no laundry. So what? You’re on Doheny, a block from Gregory, in the freaking heart of 90211 for less than $2,000 per month.

New listing: $1,895

Contact: Westside Property Management, 310-310-8063

Playa Del Rey 2k

Size: 762 square feet

Highlights: This one-bedroom, one-bath condo includes the upscale deets, appliances, and perks usually associated with ownership. The building sports a modest pool and fitness room, and, in any event, the beach beckons a few blocks to the west.

One year ago: $2,389 ⁄ Today: $2,000

Contact: Trent, 626-691-3539 (for rent by owner)

Downtown 1.8k

Size: 345 square feet

Highlights: A studio in the refurbished 1925 Subway Terminal Building near Pershing Square delivers the downtown-renaissance lifestyle in a building packed with amenities and a one-long-block walk past Angels Knoll Park to public transportation.

One year ago: $1,550 ⁄ Today: $1,845

Contact: Brookfield Properties, 855-248-7653

