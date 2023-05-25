The Race to Erase MS Gala will return to Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gala. The annual Gala is one of the most important fundraising events supporting innovative research and therapeutic approaches to eradicate Multiple Sclerosis through the foundation’s Center Without Walls program.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the celebrity-filled Gala, where guests will participate in a silent auction before enjoying dinner featuring live musical performances from Flo Rida and Siedah Garrett. The event will also boast a fashion show from Hollywood-favorite fashion brand Cinq à Sept by Jane Siskin. Designed in collaboration with Cinq à Sept, this year’s limited-edition gift tote bag is 100% cotton and includes a magnetic snap closure and interior pocket and will feature the Race to Erase MS 30th anniversary logo. Along with the bag, Cinq à Sept will include a commemorative t-shirt also featuring the 30th anniversary logo.

In talking about the 30th anniversary of Race to Erase MS, founder Nancy Davis said, “It’s pretty much a banner year to think [about] this crazy dream of finding a cure for MS, or even finding a medication 30 years ago, and today, there’s now 25 drugs on the market to help stop the progression of MS. That is nothing short of a miracle.” Davis continued, “It has been an honor and my mission to continue to make progress over the last 30 years and we hope to continue to make further advancements over the next 30 to come.” Davis concluded, “There’s so much on the horizon, and we’re really positive about the fact that we’re going to find a cure.”

Race to Erase is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of MS. Since the Race to Erase MS foundation was created, there has been more than $54 million raised and 25 FDA-approved therapies created to aggressively treat MS, providing hope, inspiration, and resources to those in the MS community. The Gala directly benefits the foundation’s Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration of the world’s leading MS research scientists currently representing Harvard, Yale, Cedars Sinai, University of Southern California, Oregon Health Science University, UC San Francisco, Johns Hopkins, and UCLA. This nationwide collaboration of physicians, scientists and clinicians are on the cutting-edge of innovative research and therapeutic approaches to treat MS.

Previous performances over the last 30 years have included music icons such as Aloe Blacc, Andy Grammer, Avril Lavigne, Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Natalie Cole, Fitz and The Tantrums, Steven Tyler, CeeLo Green, Goo-Goo Dolls, and more. Guests who have also attended in years past include Tommy Hilfiger, Khloe Kardashian, Janice Dickinson, Angela Bassett, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Zoey Deutch, Sophia Bush, Kaley Cuoco, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Muhammad Ali, Jerry Seinfeld, Dustin Hoffman, Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cindy Crawford, and many more.

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) in which the insulating protective covering surrounding the nerves called the myelin sheath is destroyed or damaged, resulting in interference with the brain’s signals to various parts of the body.