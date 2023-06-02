Tempers flared outside a North Hollywood elementary school on Friday morning where large dueling crowds of protesters clashed over a planned Pride Day assembly.

Dozens of conservative parents were met in front of the school by advocates for the LGBT community. The heated exchange of views between opposing sides included at least one scuffle broken up by Los Angeles police officers deployed for crowd control.

Conservative parents from Saticoy Elementary School say they are outraged over the Gay Pride and Rainbow Day assembly at the school featuring a reading from The Great Big Book of Families by Mary Hoffman, which includes mention of families headed by lesbian or gay parents.

Parents opposed to the Pride assembly say they are angry that the school did not consult them over the makeup of the Pride event nor give their kids the opportunity to “opt out.” Two trailers at the protest were draped with red banners that read “Leave our kids alone.” Parents held signs with slogans from the culture wars like “Stop Grooming Our Kids!”

A group of parents launched an Instagram page last week calling for a boycott of the Pride event, urging other parents to keep their children home and come to school to voice their displeasure. A flier circulated by the group stated its opposition to videos that will be shown to students “including one where it says, ‘some kids have 2 mommies, some have 2 daddies.’

Among the groups of conservative parents were members of L.A.’s Armenian community, who cited religious beliefs for preventing their children from attending the Pride assembly.

The backlash from elementary-school parents in indigo-blue Los Angeles mirrors the recent feud between conservative Catholics and the L.A. Dodgers over the team’s decision to invite an LGBT charity performance troupe, whose members dress in drag as nuns, to its celebration of Pride Night.

Tensions mounted earlier this week after the school reported a break-in and vandalism over the weekend that resulted in the burning of a Pride flag. Police are investigating it as a “hate-motivated incident.”

The flag had been outside the classroom of a teacher who is a transgender man, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times, which added that the teacher has left the school out of concern for his safety.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho was outside of Saticoy Elementary on Friday and told reporters that the dispute was difficult for teachers.

“Any time an educational environment is disrupted is not a good thing,” Carvalho said. “As a superintendent, as a parent and as an educator, we should not accept kids being political pawns and sadly, that’s what’s happening here.”

The L.A. Unified School District has stood behind Saticoy’s administration during of the controversy.

“As part of our engagement with school communities, our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families that we serve and the importance of inclusion,” the district said in a statement. “This remains an active discussion with our school communities and we remain committed to continuing to engage with families about this important topic.”