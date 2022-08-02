President Biden, VP Harris Endorse Karen Bass in LA Mayoral Race

The White House supports the congresswoman’s pledge to reduce homelessness and increase public safety in the city

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed Rep. Karen Bass in her run for Los Angeles mayor today.

“We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity,” Biden and Harris said in a joint statement released by the Bass campaign. “Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families.”

Bass finished first in the June primary race for mayor and will square off in November against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.

Caruso responded to the endorsement announcement by taking to Twitter, writing, “No endorsement will hide the fact that (Bass) has a track record of failing to address LA’s homelessness, public safety and corruption. These endorsements have absolutely nothing to do with what this campaign is really about. After 20 years of representation from (Bass), LA needs fresh leadership who can take our city in a positive direction and make it more livable. The same-old from establishment politicians won’t stop this city from sliding into

an even more desperate situation.”

Bass said in a statement that Biden and Harris have “delivered for America’s cities at an unprecedented level — on infrastructure, the environment, economic recovery and so much more.”

“I am excited to continue partnering with them when I get our city moving on homelessness, public safety, affordability and in ensuring every Los Angeles resident is treated equally and has an equal shot at success,” she said. “It is a true honor to have their endorsement; President Biden and Vice President Harris are leaders that I respect and admire so much.”

Bass last week picked up an endorsement from former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Bass has been endorsed by various congressional colleagues, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and local Reps. Linda Sanchez, Jimmy Gomez, Lou Correa, Judy Chu, Ted Lieu, Mike Levin, Adam Schiff, Brad Sherman, Mark Takano, Raul Ruiz and Lucille Roybal-Allard. She also has broad labor support from local unions, along with the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Caruso has been backed by former Mayor Richard Riordan, business groups including the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, music mogul Clarence Avant and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today