Oscars to Roll out Champagne-Colored Carpet This Year

The 95th Academy Awards marks the first time the carpet won’t be red in over 60 years

The Oscars just got a makeover with a dye job for that stalwart red carpet this weekend. The surprise color revamp? Champagne!—Or platinum, or sand, depending on your preferred terminology for the golden hour-friendly hue.

On Wednesday outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood crews rolled out the new rug while Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel presided over the unveiling, making quips the entire time.

“People have been asking if there’s going to be any trouble this year, is there going to be any violence?” Kimmel asked as he watched the carpet unfurl. “I certainly hope not. But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

The idea to make a bold change in a town addicted to red—carpets, lipsticks, the soles of Louboutin stilettos—came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime West Coast Vogue contributor, and Raúl Avila, the creative director for the glamorous Met Gala in New York. They pair are working with Samer Jannen, Àvila’s design team partner.

“We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron color that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour,” Love told the Associated Press.

And if people break out into an uproar, well, nothing’s permanent. “Somebody’s always got a way to find something wrong with something… It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne colored carpet,” love said.

Joe Lewis, a red carpet producer, told ABC7, “We haven’t had this significant of a change in over 15, 20 years, and this is a pretty bold one. But I think the world will let us know what they think.”

The team was tasked with working a little Hollywood magic, but given a lot of leeway, Love told The Hollywood Reporter . “[Oscars CEO] Bill Kramer gave us a lot of freedom,” she said. “He basically said that we need to turn this event from a day event into the night. That’s always been something that the Oscars has had a problem with ever since it started, because it begins so early in the day with the sunshine and the heat, but everybody’s dressed up for a night event and they are there at 4 o’clock.”

The first Hollywood (but not Oscars) red carpet is thought to have been unrolled in 1922, at the opening of Sid Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre, where Robin Hood was premiering, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The red carpet soon became a standard prop at Tinseltown events, and Grauman made sure to take credit.

The Oscars debuted its first plush crimson carpet at the 33rd Academy Awards on April 17, 1961. But the telecast wasn’t in color, so the carpet didn’t make much of an impression on the viewers at home—until 1966, that is, when the Awards were finally able to broadcast their event in color and viewers at home were finally able to see stars strutting down the vibrant red carpet for the first time from their living rooms.

In 1992, American Turf and Carpet took over the manufacture of the Oscars red carpet, accordingly to THR. The new carpet was made of “continuous filament nylon” and dyed with a proprietary color blend that appeared reddish in person but screamed a glamorous crimson on TV. The source of some of the carpet’s dyes? Secret. Its official color? “Cayenne.”

After the big night, if you were looking to swatch a piece of the Cayenne—sorry, red—carpet for a souvenir, you’d be out of luck. The Academy routinely destroys its rugs after each ceremony so that no one can copy the proprietary color.

The Oscars moved to the Kodak (now Dolby) Theater in 2001. Modern-day installation takes two days, with crew handling 16,500 square feet of carpet and closely guarding it from those who might wish to steal pieces of the material.

The 95th Oscars “red carpet” begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC.

