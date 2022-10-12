October L.A. Concerts: Harry Styles, Yo La Tengo, Carly Rae Jepsen, and More

From Lil Nas X to Harry Styles to Chaka Khan, here are the month’s standout concerts

EMO

• Touting the mournful reunion single “The Foundations of Decay,” My Chemical Romance holes up for five nights at the Forum. Openers vary by night, but highlights include post-hard-core stalwarts Thursday and indie gems Shannon and the Clams. 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, mychemicalromance.com, October 11–17.

COUNTRY

• Maren Morris takes to the Bowl, along with Ruston Kelly, as part of her Humble Quest tour. The rising star slings country jams but can cross over seemlessly, as seen most recently on her and Zedd’s dance-pop number “Make You Say.” 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, hollywoodbowl.com, October 13.

ROCK

• With his latest four-track, EP3, Ringo Starr is as energized as ever. Joining the prolific Beatles drummer—and his “Octopus’s Garden,” if you’re lucky—for this trip to the Greek Theatre are longtime collaborators from his All-Starr Band. 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, ringostarr.com, October 16.

COUNTRY

• For its lone SoCal show, the Willie Nelson-helmed Outlaw Music Festival camps out at FivePoint Amphitheatre. On the program: Particle Kid, Larkin Poe, Jamestown Revival, the Avett Brothers, and, of course, Nelson. 14800 Chinon, Irvine, blackbirdpresents.com, October 16.

POP

• Powerhouse Carly Rae Jepsen plays the Greek with singer-songwriter Empress Of. On the menu: earworms from Kiss, Emotion, Dedicated, and Jepsen’s latest, The Loneliest Time, a timely rumination on solitude dropping three days postshow. 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, carlyraemusic.com, October 18.

RAP

• Lil Nas X blesses the YouTube Theater with a doubleheader of his revolutionary, never-dull Montero fare. Witness the pop-rap provocateur live before he enters his next era of creation. 1011 S.Stadium Dr., Inglewood, longlivemontero.com, October 18–19.

POP

• Brendon Urie’s always-catchy Panic! at the Disco belts Viva Las Vengeance from the Forum, with Jake Wesley Rogers and MARINA (aka Marina and the Diamonds) rounding out the night. 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, panicatthedisco.com, October 19.

ALT

• Formed 25 years ago, Death Cab for Cutie waxes existential on its dreamy tenth record, Asphalt Meadows. Catch the veteran alternative outfit at the Greek, along with indie faves Yo La Tengo. 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, deathcabforcutie.com, October 21.

PROG

• The ever-changing Mars Volta returns with a 14-track self-titled release—its first in a decade. See the band’s latest incarnation, a poppier departure from its late-aughts stylings that shines with sonic and lyrical brilliance, at the Palladium. 6215 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, themarsvoltaofficial.com, October 21–23.

POP

• Harry Styles’s lengthy stay at Madison Square Garden last month generated headlines for supreme showmanship, bold fashion, and wild claims of fans peeing in their pants so as not to lose spots close to the stage. When the former One Directioner’s Love On Tour comes to the Forum for this 15-night run with Ben Harper, please, for the love of God, use the restrooms. 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, hstyles.co.uk, October 23–November 15.

K-POP

• An instant sensation upon debuting in 2019, ITZY stops by the YouTube Theater as part of its first stateside tour. Expect material from Checkmate, the five-member girl group’s fifth mini-album, and Crazy in Love. 1011 S. Stadium Dr., Inglewood, ticketmaster.com, October 26.

INDIE

• Still at the top of her powers, the inimitable Russian-born musician Regina Spektor makes her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut. Be ready for Home, Before and After, a sometimes stormy, always inventive exploration of today’s heartbreak and humanity. 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown, reginaspektor.com, October 27.

ELECTRONIC

• Escape for a bit with Nosaj Thing and Toro y Moi as the incomparable soundscapers plunge the Greek into worlds all their own. 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, toroymoi.com, October 29.

FUNK

• Open your ears to the Queen of Funk. “Tell Me Something Good” singer Chaka Khan kicks off the Rock My Soul Festival, a series of fall concerts celebrating Black women artists through November 12, at Disney Hall. 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown, laphil.com, October 30.