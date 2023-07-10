In a talk hosted by filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Creative Campus, the actress reveals how she manifested being, ”Black, fabulous and on TV”

When actress Niecy Nash-Betts was five years old, back in 1975, she was watching TV with her grandmother when she was captivated by a performance from flamboyant nightclub singer Lola Falana.

“In that moment, I feel like my destiny was stamped on the canvas of my imagination,” Nash-Betts tells a rapt audience during a recent Masterclass at ARRAY’s Creative Campus, an arts and social impact collective founded by filmmaker Ava DuVernay in L.A.’s historic Fillipinotown. “I looked at my grandmother and I said, ‘That’s what I want to be—Black, fabulous and on TV.’”

From that point on, Nash-Betts insisted on being called Lola, refusing to answer to her real name. What’s more, she’d sit on the family’s porch wearing dresses and scarves to emulate Falana. When told she was too shy to make it as an actress, she remained undeterred. She stacked two phone books on top of one another, stood on her makeshift stage, and slowly turned around in a circle.

At that moment, her grandfather saw something special in his granddaughter and knew she had what it would take to be in the spotlight.

“I lit up,” she says. “It was all I needed. It was enough for me to hold onto.”

She’s been holding on ever since, launching a career as an actress both on the big screen (from Boys on the Side to Selma) and television (from Party of Five to Reno 911! to Ryan Murphy’s recent Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries), picking up slews of accolades along the way, including a daytime Emmy and a Critics’ Choice Award.

“She can host, she can do comedy, drama,” Duvernay, who directed Nash-Betts in Selma, tells Los Angeles after introducing her at the ARRAY masterclass. “I feel like people see her in one way, but she’s so much more. They see her as whatever she’s doing at the moment, but I think she needs to be redefined as a multi-hyphenate and known as that globally.”

During one of the Masterclass’ highlights, Nash-Betts recounts her “full circle moment.”

A couple of years after her infatuation with Falana, a seven-year-old Nash-Betts was walking along Hollywood Boulevard with her father when she spotted a man she’d seen on TV. Her father told her it was Ed Asner. Immediately, she ran up to the legendary actor, pointed to the stars along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and said, “Excuse me, sir. I know you don’t know me, but I’m going to be somebody, and my name is going to be right here on this ground.”

Asner, true to his irascible form, told her to “scram,” but the precocious Nash-Betts stood firm, repeating that the Walk of Fame would one day bear her name. When Asner told her, once again, to “beat it” and walked away, Nash-Betts didn’t relent. “I remember screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘Remember my name!’” she says.

Fast forward to summer 2018 when Nash-Betts did indeed receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She extended an invitation to Asner who politely declined. “I am sorry. I am not going to be able to make it but, of course, I know your name and I’m so glad you didn’t let a crotchety old man kill your dream,” he responded.

Though she says it was one of the best days of her life, Nash-Betts reveals that it was also one of her worst. Behind the scenes, her second marriage was falling apart. Throughout the evening, she spoke candidly not only about her struggles—including early financial problems and her two divorces—but also the tragic murder of her brother the day before her 23rd birthday.

Following her brother’s death, her mother crawled into bed where she said she wanted to stay forever. It was Nash-Betts’s sense of humor that kept her mother’s spirit alive.

“I didn’t know at that young age what to do…how to help in the matter, but I knew I could make my mama laugh, so I’d come to her house every day, stand at the foot of her bed and do my bit — voices and jokes and characters and all the things.”

Over the course of the evening, Nash-Betts also dispensed bits of advice and various pearls of wisdom gleaned from her career.

“Your business and your job is to be prepared. That’s it. Do you know your lines? Are you ready? That’s all that matters.” She said. “Never lose your gratitude in this business. Never walk on a set and put ‘Hollywood’ on.”

“When you enter the [audition] room, your best gift that you can give in that room is that there’s no one like you. You don’t have to look like nobody. You can do your own thing,” She added.

Nash-Betts also stresses the importance of paying it forward.

“I’ve never gotten a job and not gotten someone else a job. I’ve never not paid it forward,” she says. “I’ve never not been there for someone in this business in any kind of way.”

She grows serious when speaking about When They See Us, DuVernay’s 2019 television miniseries for Netflix based on the 1989 Central Park jogger case. Nash-Betts received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Delores Wise, a mother whose 16-year-old son Korey was tried as an adult and imprisoned for 11.5 years after being falsely convicted.

“I begged, I texted, I emailed. I didn’t even know I didn’t have to do those things. I tied two cans together with a string,” Nash-Betts says. “I said, ‘Ava, I have to be in When They See Us. I will audition. I will do anything to be in this story. I’ve been following this story my entire life.’”

As for Dahmer, Nash-Betts says she accepted the role of the serial killer’s next-door neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, before she even read the script. “I am so proud of this work because I was able to give voice to a woman who was never heard,” she says. “She was overlooked, overpoliced, underserved…I’m so grateful to be the conduit to bring her story to life. This work was gut-wrenching.”

Toward the end of the hour, Nash-Betts turns her attention to her marriage to musician Jessica Betts (the couple wed in 2020).

“I never saw myself married to a woman,” she says. “But I did see myself as a wife. I have always been a wife. I knew I loved being a wife. I didn’t know this was how it was going to work… I am more satiated and more in love.”

Currently, Nash-Betts is working on The Rookie: Feds, voicing a character on Human Resources, and Never Have I Ever. She says when she’s feeling overwhelmed by how busy she is, she finds solace by recalling that pivotal moment with her grandfather when she was a little girl standing on phone books.