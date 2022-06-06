Need a Ride to the Polls on Tuesday? L.A. Metro Has You Covered

Angelenos can get free bus and train rides when they head to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s primary election

Angelenos casting votes in Tuesday’s California primary election can get free bus and train rides to polling centers.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it would be offering the comped rides in an effort to increase voter turnout. This primary includes several key races including a candidate to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Voters can take advantage of the free rides from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

Metro’s bike share program will also be offering free 30-minute rides that day with the promo code “060722,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Metro has placed ballot drop boxes at several locations including Union Station, Harbor Freeway Station, Hollywood/Western, and more.

Here’s a breakdown on the the drop-off locations, which will be accessible to the public until 8 p.m. on June 7:

•Union Station (East Portal)

•El Monte Bus Station J Line, many local bus lines (plaza area)

•Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines (park and ride area)

•Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line, many other local lines (transit plaza area)

•Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line, (mezzanine area)

•North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line, (plaza area outside portal)

•Norwalk Station C Line, (plaza area)

•Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines, (courtyard area)

For more voting information, visit Los Angeles County’s registrar-recorder/county clerk website.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.