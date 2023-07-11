It doesn’t quite reach the heights of ’Fallout,’ but the franchise’s latest once again proves who’s the greatest movie star of all time

Tom Cruise is the greatest movie star of all time. Period. End of story. To debate the accuracy of this statement is to deny reality.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is nearly 30 years old, while Cruise, for his part, just turned 61. Not only is he still making these movies, but he’s still finding ways to top his own work on the big screen, where his character, Ethan Hunt, performs one outlandish, death-defying stunt after another.

But it’s not just the stunts that make Mission: Impossible the single greatest and most consistent live-action franchise among those that are currently active, it’s Cruise’s total commitment to the role of Hunt, which he slips on like a second skin. The actor is never less than 100 percent committed. He knows his fans won’t accept anything else—full immersion is what they’ve come to expect. That’s why, like Tom Brady and LeBron James, Cruise’s career has had such remarkable longevity. What those star athletes are to their respective sports, he is to the movie industry—which is why the exhibition business is banking on him for another save.

Of course, Cruise has had help. Although his Mission co-stars have changed over the years, director Christopher McQuarrie has directed the last three films, lending some stability behind the camera. In Dead Reckoning Part One, the first of a two-part “finale,” Cruise is once again backed up by his right-hand men Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) — because he needs two guys whispering in his earpiece — while Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) is never far behind, practically watching over Hunt like a well-armed guardian angel.

There’s an added complication this time around, as the film introduces a thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell), who has been hired to steal a two-part key that serves as the film’s MacGuffin. Though Esai Morales’ dastardly Gabriel and his deadly henchwoman (Pom Klementieff from the Guardians of the Galaxy sequels) are also looking for that key, the real baddie is — quelle surprise — artificial intelligence. In fact, it’s an incredibly powerful AI known as the Entity, which can trick Russian submarines into self-detonating, and manipulate security camera footage in real-time.

Casting AI as the villain here is surely a well-timed stroke of luck for McQuarrie and co-writer Erik Jendresen, as the fear of AI is top of mind these days. Credit to both of them and surely to Cruise as well, for seeing it coming five years ago, when this movie first began development following the (helicopter) smashing success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Naturally, Hunt and his IMF cronies find themselves in grave danger once again, as the Entity knows that the superspy’s weakness is his love for his friends, whose lives he values more than his own — something he also tells Grace in an effort to win her trust, even though, as a thief, she’s the one who should be trying to earn his trust. But that’s Cruise for you… always playing both the hero and the gentleman.

There are some minor problems that plague this Mission, which is certainly understandable given its somewhat bloated running time of 163 minutes. Indeed, McQuarrie probably could’ve lost 10 minutes in the middle, when things slow down and become particularly chatty, though the pace of the third act is relentless. But beyond that, it hard to buy Hunt’s instant attachment to Atwell’s Grace, who is positioned as a potential new love interest and possible — who really knows? — IMF recruit. At one point, he’s forced at gunpoint to choose between Grace and Ilsa, and naturally, Hunt struggles with the decision because he hates to disappoint a lady. However, given everything he and Ilsa had been through together, his waffling is hard to swallow.

The second, and perhaps more pressing issue, is that of the human villain Gabriel, who is retconned into Ethan Hunt’s backstory in a way that isn’t entirely believable. His involvement is supposed to make things personal, but if Hunt really cared, wouldn’t he have tracked this guy down at some point in the last 27 years?

Those problems aside, Dead Reckoning is clearly the standout of the summer so far. Though Fallout remains, in this writer’s opinion, the best overall film in the franchise, McQuarrie delivers the goods once again with the latest installment, from an extended car chase through Rome that’s a bit more slapstick than the usual Mission set-piece to a motorcycle jump-turned-free fall that has been the centerpiece of the film’s marketing.

Cruise insists on doing his own stunts because he respects the audience and knows that people have a strong nose for bullshit. In his mind, if they’re going to believe that Ethan Hunt rode his motorcycle off a cliff in Norway in order to board a speeding train and save the world, then he needs to do that in order to sell that illusion to the absolute best of his ability.

The action culminates with a jaw-dropping train crash sequence that is brilliantly filmed. As the locomotive’s cars fall hundreds of feet to the jagged rocks below, it looks like this could very well be lights out for Ethan Hunt. Of course, the Part One listed in the title is a dead giveaway that end is not quite nigh.

The latest Mission: Impossible is yet another win for Paramount, which is betting on the right movie star and the right franchise at a time when Indiana Jones and Fast and Furious are slowing down. Even Michael Keaton’s Batman was greeted with a rather cool reception when The Flash hit theaters.

McQuarrie has hinted that next summer’s Dead Reckoning Part Two (don’t be surprised if it gets pushed to Summer 2025 due to the ongoing strike, by the way) would wrap up the current iteration of this franchise, though he stopped short of saying it would be a farewell to Cruise’s character. Something suggests Cruise will never quit on this franchise, and one would expect that Ethan Hunt will, however improbably, survive one more mission.

Impossible you say? Not for Tom Cruise.

Grade: A-