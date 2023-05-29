Milt Larsen, co-founder of the Magic Castle in Hollywood, died today at age 92.

The former TV comedy writer grew up in a family of performers and long dreamed of opening a club for magicians. One afternoon in 1962, Larsen was gazing from his office window while working on Truth or Consequences and spotted the dilapidated Lane mansion on Franklin Avenue and paid a visit.

He and his brother Bill Larsen and sister-in-law Irene took over the place on a handshake deal and transformed it into a theater and tavern. Six decades later, the Magic Castle is a sprawling labyrinth of showrooms, exhibits, and a private library on the history of the art of magic. The Castle has become a global destination for practitioners of prestidigitation and a hot ticket for any visitor skilled enough to secure an invitation to the private club.

Milt Larsen was born in Pasadena to William Larsen, a renowned criminal attorney with a flair for show business. In the 1930s, Larsen Sr. went all in on magic, founding Genii, the Conjurors’ Magazine, giving up his law practice and taking his entire family on the road as a performing troupe.

During World War II the family moved to the Hancock Park mansion of magic purveyor Floyd Thayer, who had built a private theater in his backyard to showcase his illusions. The Larsens expanded the private magic shows and allowed friends such as Orson Welles to try out new material on their stage. (Larsen’s granddaughter Erika continues the tradition today with exclusive shows at the Brookledge theater where Milt was often spotted in the audience.)

A lifelong collector, Larsen created three additional venues to celebrate the performing arts: the Variety Arts Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Mayfair Music Hall in Santa Monica, and, in 2019, the short-lived Magic Castle Cabaret in Montecito. Like the Castle, all were filled with show business artifacts dating to the 19thcentury.

Larsen donated much of his memorabilia, which included audio and video recordings of showbiz greats, to the University of California at Santa Barbara, and co-produced an annual touring magic variety show, It’s Magic, for more than 60 years. He and his brother were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for live performance in 2006. Tech entrepreneur Randy Pitchford purchased the Magic Castle last year and recently celebrated Milt at a 92ndbirthday party.

“I was fortunate enough to have spoken with him right before he went to bed, and he was in great spirits,” Larsen’s wife, Arlene, said in a statement following his death Monday. “He led an incredible life, and I want to especially thank Randy and Kristy Pitchford for making Milt’s last year so special for him.”