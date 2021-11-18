Winter months bring on visions of steaming cups of cocoa, pancakes chockfull of favorite toppings, crispy hash browns… Yes, breakfast plays a starring role in cold weather memories, especially when the holidays hit. These cherished mornings are a time for families to join together around the kitchen table over beloved recipes. Real California Milk products are quality ingredients to enhance these beloved moments.

This Brunchable Yogurt Parfait gives you a reason to feel good about starting your winter day with its spoonfuls of mixed berries, granola, honey, and Real California plain yogurt.

Vacation days lend themselves to lingering over hearty breakfast entrees, like Buttermilk Pancake Breakfast Tacos with flavors of maple bacon, Real California shredded cheddar cheese and warm maple syrup delivered within diner-style pancake “taco shells.”

Ideal for savoring holiday moments with family and friends are Cheesy Hash Brown Egg Bites with elements of eggs, bacon, chives, Real California cottage and cheddar cheeses combined with shredded hash browns.

Just right for pairing with French press coffee and mimosas over brunch is this Lemon Blueberry Pancake Casserole. Indulgent with its Real California heavy cream, whole milk and butter? Absolutely. ‘Tis the season for treating ourselves to deliciousness, and this casserole does just that with fresh blueberries, lemon zest and warm blueberry maple sauce.

Dessert for breakfast fans will beeline to these Ricotta Churro Waffles. Elevating the classic holiday waffle mix is Real California ricotta cheese, butter and milk. Dust them with cinnamon hot off the griddle before delivering the tasty dish directly to the table.

When whipping up these memory-making recipes, the Real California Milk seal serves as a symbol of wholesome and authentic products made with sustainably sourced nutritious milk from family dairy farms made with California’s families in mind. A breakfast motto from Real California Milk that speaks directly to family breakfasts during the holidays: Stay a little longer, “the day can wait.”