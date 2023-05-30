Each stretch along Melrose Avenue­—the storied style corridor running from Doheny Drive in West Hollywood to Silver Lake Boulevard—has its own vibe. From Doheny to La Cienega, it’s upscale shops like Byredo, Ganni, Fear of God, Vince, and Maxfield, as well as upscale restaurants like Craig’s, Gracias Madre, and Cecconi’s. From there to Crescent Heights, it’s decor (Jonathan Adler), weed stores (Cookies), and youthful duds (Cult Gaia, Anine Bing). Fairfax to La Brea is the vintage and fast-fashion capital of L.A. (Wasteland, myriad T-shirt emporia). But Melrose from La Brea to Highland Avenue has never had much to recommend it—until recently. Now the once-sleepy streetscape has emerged as the Melrose Arts District, where an influx of high-end shops run by energetic entrepreneurs gives the area renewed amperage and serious street cred—along with a grant from the City of Los Angeles to add trees to its barren sidewalks, throwing some shade (the good kind) on its newly arrived throngs of pedestrian shoppers.

Savas

Since opening in October, Savas has brought a lot of color to the neighborhood. Hailing from Nashville, Savannah Yarborough cuts jackets, “shackets,” and the like for men and women out of her preferred style of leather: thin, supple, and buttery. A former senior designer for Billy Reid, she fell for “the emotion of leather jackets,” opening Savas Nashville in 2015. Both shops display artfully constructed bespoke jackets in neutrals as well as softer avocado green, ocean blue, and deep pumpkin.

6918 Melrose Ave., ateliersavas.com

Oui

There’s not much decor, but the food at Oui makes up for it. Owner Armen Piskoulian (above), who’s of Armenian descent, gives everything on the menu—sandwiches (all bread is made on the premises), laffa wraps, burgers, khachapuri, and salads—more than a hint of Mediterranean flavor. The cookies are divine, plus there are fresh doughnuts (orange blossom-pistachio!) on weekends. But his mother’s homemade baklava, from a 100-year-old family recipe, takes the cake.

6909 Melrose Ave., ouimelrose.com

Hollywood Hatters

For more than 20 years, this hip milliner has catered to Hollywood, whether for a role in a movie, a Halloween party, horseback riding, or our mild-to-wild L.A. weather. The floor-to-ceiling shelves, like a well-stocked library, are piled high and offer myriad straw, leather, and felt fedoras, panamas, newsboy caps, derbys, boaters, Jewish Orthodox hats, top hats, cowboy hats, and lots of Stetsons. These experts even do custom sizing.

6905 Melrose Ave., hollywoodhatters.com

Object

Brian Roark’s emporium of eclectica—vintage screwdrivers, knives, tongs, bottle openers, fish knives, and (much) more, all lovingly preserved in glass display cases—beckons you into his all-vintage world of 1960s Danish tableware, Japanese metal pieces, and an extensive collection of large, round wood serving dishes meant for chips and dip, sushi, or hors d’oeuvres. There are also 1960s Finnish place mats, glass cocktail pitchers, and even a fondue pot. Because, why not?

6910 Melrose Ave., object-la.com

Galerie Half

More furniture than art fills this three-room shop—but, here, furniture is art. The aesthetic is textural and features pieces that are seventeenth-century, Scandinavian midcentury, or contemporary, with a touch of Art Deco. A green-dyed sheepskin-covered chair complements an equally fuzzy daybed. Lighting includes a pair of 1940s Danish pendants. And two gray ’90s swivel cocktail chairs by Vladimir Kagan practically demand you order a cosmopolitan when you take a seat.

6911 Melrose Ave., galeriehalf.com

Hostler Burrows

Like other Melrose Arts District shops, owners Kim Hostler and Juliet Burrows stock vintage Nordic pieces. But they’ve added a contemporary program and fine art from Japan (see: postapocalyptic sculptures by Sakari Kannosto). The pair also carry mesmerizing pieces you won’t find anywhere else. A blossom-like 1979 “fluid easy chair” by Egevaerk, for example, envelops you as if you were perched inside a cool, green forest fern.

6819 Melrose Ave., hostlerburrows.com