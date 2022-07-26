Trouble at the Markle Mansion as there were two reported intruder calls in just 12 days, according to cops in the tony Santa Barbara enclave

Something sinister is afoot at the Montecito home of Meghan Markle and former British royal Prince Harry.

There were two occurrences of an intruder on the property where the couple live with their two children in a 12-day period, U.K. tabloid The Sun reports. Santa Barbara police were first called about a trespasser prowling about the $14 million, 9-bedroom estate on May 31, the couple’s anniversary.

The second call—this one concerning an intruder—came on May 31, just before the couple flew to London to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Both calls in May were logged by the police as “trespasser” “property crimes,” and “suspicious circumstances.”

They are not isolated incidents. Police records show four other security alert calls to the Sussexes’ home in the past 14 months, but none involved trespassers or intruders.

Going back further, a man trespassed on the royal grounds on Christmas Eve 2020, returned two days later, and was arrested.

The seven-acre property does have its own protection, as a private security firm sign across from the driveway warns: “ARMED RESPONSE.”

Security is a concern for Harry on both sides of the pond. The the latest intruder scares came just after Harry filed a petition with the High Court in London asking for police protection when he travels to his former home country, saying he “does not feel safe” without it.

“Maybe Harry should concentrate more on the security in California rather than making complaints about his security in Britain,” Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, told the Sun. “After two intruder alerts in 12 days, surely he should be making the protection of his family in the US his priority.”

