Madonna’s The Celebration Tour will be postponed due to an infection the pop star developed just shy of a month from the tour start date.

Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, released a statement on his Instagram page Wednesday addressing the situation.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary added. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Page Six reports that Madonna was found unresponsive before being rushed to a New York City hospital on Saturday. They were also told that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was present during the entire incident.

Although she has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery, there is no indication of when the tour will begin.

Scheduled to start on July 15 in Vancouver, The Celebration Tour is considered to be the Queen of Pop’s tribute to the various eras of her career. The 64-year-old singer planned to perform in 43 different cities across the globe.

In January, a video with Amy Schumer was posted on Madonna’s Instagram feed teasing a possible global trek. In the clip, Schumer dares Madonna to do a world tour covering the four decades of her musical career. She ended the video by saying, “So the answer is, f— yeah.”