The “Like a Virgin” singer released a statement regarding her health, after collapsing and being hospitalized in late June

Madonna says she is “on the road to recovery” and “getting stronger” in a statement made Monday. It is the first time the popstar has spoken since being released from the hospital nearly two weeks ago.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” She wrote on Instagram. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she continued.

Page Six previously reported that Madonna had been found unresponsive on June 24. Following this, she was quickly taken to a New York City hospital.

She made a full recovery and eventually returned home, alongside her daughter Lourdes Leon who had been present during the entire stay.

According to her manager, Guy Oseary, she had developed a “serious bacterial infection” that resulted in a “several-day stay in the ICU.”

Despite the good news, Oseary added that Madonna would have to “pause all commitments,” including her upcoming The Celebration Tour. The 64-year-old singer was set to honor several eras of her career during the tour, which spanned 43 cities across the globe.

A Page Six insider says she had been putting in “12-hour days” and “strenuously rehearing” for the shows, which she had no desire to postpone.

As far as the tour goes, she wrote in her statement that “the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”