The premiere and afterparty of ’Jeanne du Barry,’ starring Johnny Depp and Maiwenn, were glamorous bookends to the first night of Cannes 2023

Opening night at the 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off with the highly anticipated premiere of Jeanne Du Barry starring Johnny Depp and Maiwenn, followed by an intimate afterparty at the rooftop of festival hotspot, the JW Marriott Cannes’ La Terrasse by Albane. The event was also presented by Dior, MoonPay, Brut., Mediawan, and La Societe as well as partner the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Greeted with Dior-themed floral pedestals, the entrance to the party was lined with trays of champagne, chandeliers and evocative music. Drinks were flowing at multiple bars, appetizers and desserts rotated the circular rooftop ambiance by white gloved waiters, while guests mingled and worked the room.

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, in Celine and Chopard, and Alessandra Ambrosio, wearing jewelry by Pomellato, showcased glamorous looks following their attendance at the premiere. Other notables included Matt Mazzafera, Hofit Golan, Frederique Bel, Tara Emad, Valerie Kaufman, Haitian philanthropist Unik Ernest, and Italian actress/model Marta Pozzan who wore Alessandro Vigilante and Lori Blu.

Director and star Maiwenn was greeted by adoring friends and filmmakers at the fete upon arrival, posing for red carpet photos with fellow producers. The party went on into the late evening, with dancing under the Riviera moonlight.