On May 25th, the most elite of the elite, including every name imaginable across fashion, film, music and business, headed to the Hotel Du Cap estate in Antibes, Côte D’Azur, for the annual Cannes Amfar gala which typically marks the end of the Cannes festival. (There is one more closing night red carpet the following day)

The gala was hosted this year by Queen Latifah, with performances by Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert (who dedicated a song to Tina Turner), Bebe Rexha, among others, and presenters that included Kate Beckinsale. The auction featured lavish pieces such as an original Damien Hirst of Leonardo DiCaprio, who was present, and a collection of incredible pieces from Ellen Von Unwerth. A custom fashion show also took place with models Alessandra Ambrosio and Elsa Hosk featuring the couture looks. Veteran Swiss auctioneer Simon De Pury then led the auction portion. The carpet was filled with everyone from Eva Longoria to Jason Stathum to Heidi Klum.

Following the gala, stars headed to hotelier powerhouse Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” afterparty, among them models Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowler, artists Halsey and Robin Thicke, actors Alex Pettyfer, Orlando Bloom, Andy Garcia, James Marsden, and many more to celebrate and close out Cannes.

Hosted by Akiva along with Sina, Vlad Roitfeld, Mo Al-Turki and Johnny Depp, “The After” afterparty featured performances by Chase B, Rampa, Keinemusik, and Zack Bia. Akiva hosted the epic evening at Domaine La Dilecta in Antibes, a lavish estate near to Hotel Du Cap, for the 10th year in a row.

Attendees included Halsey, Teyana Taylor, Peggy Gou, amfAR host Queen Latifah, April Love Geary, Maye Musk, Halsey, Winnie Harlow, Tobey Maguire, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adam Lambert, Ellen Von Unwerth, Sara Sampaio, Alton Mason, Leila Depina, Starino, Lucien Laviscount, Matheus Mazzafera, Badius, Charli D’Amelio, Cindy Bruna, Cindy Mello, Georgia Fowler, Cindy Kimberly, Edward Enninful, Will Makras, Mary Least, Frida Aasan and Tommy Chiabra, Lena Mahfouf, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr, Kevin Macintosh Jr, Lorenzo Antonucci, Foodgod, Ikram Abdi, Marsha Molinari, Fanny Bourdette Donon, Devin Booker, Daniella Melchior, James Ireland, Mahlagha Jaberi, Rose Bertram, Ivy Getty, Adelina Novak, Pritika Swarup, Izzy Metz, Lydia Bielen, Nabilla Vergara, Jeremy O. Harris, Zana Sibobosi, Ty Gaskins, Jordan Barrett, and many more including both Rampa and &Me of Keinemusik.

Guests at The After, afterparty fete, sipped on Volcan Tequila as it flowed at bars, on VIP tables and in the DJ booth all night long. Party attendees were greeted by Telmont champagne upon arrival and all evening long. Full bars were present at every turn of the historic villa grounds, as the party took over both the inside of the estate as well as its balconies, patios and exterior poolside grounds.

The afterparty took place just a few days after Akiva co-hosted a much-buzzed about super exclusive yacht event with musician turned actor Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, to celebrate The Idol series premiere at Cannes Film Festival the evening before.

H.Wood and The Red Sea Film Festival foundation were also partners in the evening’s festivities.