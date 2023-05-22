I celebrated under the stars on Barriere Beach, at the Hotel Le Majestic, in an evening honoring Charles Melton for May December, co-starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, presented by its director Todd Haynes (which received an eight-minute standing ovation after its screening), as well as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s Shaunette Renée Wilson.

But the evening’s highlight was special guest Cate Blanchett, and her incredible speech honoring Iranian actress Zahra Amir Ebrahimi for her role as a journalist helping to catch a serial killer in the thriller Holy Spider.

“It was not an easy story,” Ebrahimi told the packed venue. “Now I’m standing in front of you on a night of joy.”

For her part, Blanchett removed her shoes “in honor of the women of Iran,” adding that Ebrahimi’s award was a “stab [to] all the people who stand in the way of women’s rights.”

Custom cocktail bars welcomed guests along with a bevy of chef stations in every corner of the party, while the DJ had partygoers dancing until 2 a.m., including Mads Mikkelson, Marta Pozzan, Coco Francini, Brandi Cyrus, Diana Madison, Yi Zhou, Dea Lawrence, Jimmy Akingbola, Kyle Stefanski, Boyd Holbrook, and many more.

The party was hosted by HFPA/Golden Globes and Variety, as well as Neom, Campari, and Deloitte.