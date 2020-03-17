Just last week, Vogue editor Anna Wintour declared that this year’s Costume Institute Met Gala—scheduled for the first Monday in May—would go on even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It seems the grand dame of the fashion world was being a little too optimistic.

Earlier today it was announced that the Met Gala is being postponed due to New York’s current ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. At the moment there’s no telling when the celebby event—which was to be co-chaired by Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière—will take place, but it joins a slew of other fashion world events facing postponement.

The Daily Front Row, New York’s print and digital insider fashion biz outlet, does an L.A. issue every April and doles out the Daily Front Row Los Angeles Fashion Awards to stylists, actors, actresses, hair and makeup people, designers, and others, and was planned for Sunday, March 29, at the Beverly Wilshire. Now it will be postponed till June or July.

“Given the news of the past few days, and the progression of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities, this year’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards will be postponed until late June or early July of 2020,” editor-in-chief Brandusa Niro said in a statement. “We hold the safety and health of our community as our number one priority, and we feel this is the best way to ensure that our collective wellbeing is maintained.”

Past attendees include Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Rihanna and Keanu Reeves, among many others. Last year, Busy Philipps, Alicia Silverstone, Kate Hudson, Chanel Iman, and Lady Gaga attended the show.

Here in L.A., Los Angeles Fashion Week, which was to run March 27 to 29, has been postponed. Designers Nicholas Mayfield, Xiao Fen, CD Greene, and more will be shown at a still-to-be-determined later date. L.A. Beautycon has been moved from August to December.

Meanwhile, Vegan Fashion Week is charging ahead with its plan to host events, including a fashion show, over the course of two days, April 3 and 4. Creator Emmanuelle Rienda says it’s important to share the message of sustainability and animal exploitation even as public officials implore people to minimize social contact.

