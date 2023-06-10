LA Chargers Invitational Raises Nearly $400,000 for the Team’s Impact Fund

The Los Angeles Chargers Invitational presented by CHLA, the team’s annual golf tournament benefiting the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, took place June 5, 2023 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.

Chargers superstar Quarterback Justin Herbert, Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. and last year’s first round draft pick Zion Johnson were on hand to support the Impact Fund while teammates Cameron Dicker, Alohi Gilman, Josh Harris, Eric Kendricks, Scott Matlock, Tre’ McKitty, Joshua Palmer, Trey Pipkins III, Chris Rumph II, Foster Sarell and Easton Stick all hit the links for a good cause. Noteworthy participants joining the many current Chargers in the tournament field included Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, Chargers legends Hank Bauer, Jim Hill and Marcellus Wiley, General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Brandon Staley.

The tournament included a day full of golf (which sold out of foursomes for the fourth straight year), followed by an After Party with curated bites, fresh cocktails, a live DJ, and an auction where guests bid on exclusive Chargers memorabilia and experiences. The entire rookie draft class, highlighted by star receiver and first round draft pick Quentin Johnston as well as second and third round draft picks, L.A, natives, Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley, also came out for the After Party.

This year’s tournament raised nearly $400,000 for the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, a 501(c)3 public charity focusing on two main pillars – Youth Empowerment and Community Advancement – to achieve its mission of creating opportunity in under-resourced neighborhoods so today’s dreams can become tomorrow’s reality.

The Youth Empowerment Pillar includes the Bolts Book Club and Bolt Academy. Bolts Book Club provides free books to kids in under-resourced communities. The mission of Bolts Book Club is to inspire a love of reading and increase literacy rates by ensuring kids are reading at least 30 minutes daily. Bolt Academy is a partnership between the Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District and the Brotherhood Crusade. Juniors and Seniors from Inglewood High Schools are invited to participate in a 6+ month after school program where they learn leadership and job readiness skills. Upon completion of the academy, students have the opportunity to work for the Chargers on game days.

In addition to Youth Empowerment, the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund also dedicates numerous resources to community advancement. This includes the Chargers Champions, Legacy Fields, Community Corner, and Bikes for Kids programs. Chargers Champions is a school granting program open to San Diego and Imperial County schools to apply for necessary funding creating access to physical fitness, related facilities and equipment. Legacy Fields aims to create safer places to play and access to more field spaces for communities – encouraging youth and families to get outside and play.

The Community Corner program allows access for more fans to experience the excitement of a home game. Through the Community Corner Ticket Program, Chargers players generously sponsor tickets for community and youth focused non-profit organizations to attend a Bolts home game at Sofi Stadium. Lastly, is Bikes for Kids. For the past 18 years, the Chargers have partnered with this non-profit to provide over 150 bikes annually to students in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California. The program has become a tradition of spreading the joy of “physical literacy” to students.

Founded by Alex & Faye Spanos in 1995, the Impact Fund is rooted in their belief that a solid family foundation, and the ability to lean on each other, is critical to future success. To date, the Chargers Impact Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance and continues to honor Alex and Faye Spanos’ legacy by bringing fans, volunteers, players and donors together to create supportive environments in which the next generation can thrive. For more information on the Chargers Impact Fund, please visit www.chargers.com/community/impact-fund/.