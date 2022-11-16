The actor is already facing five similar sex crime allegations across the pond, with a trial scheduled for next year

Kevin Spacey faces seven new criminal charges in England, including four for sexual assault, prosecutors at the U.K.’s Crown Protection Service announced in a press release Wednesday. These charges are in addition to the for four counts of sexual assault against three men CPS charged him with in May, charges Spacey denies.

The new accusations involve a series of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004. The counts include one for causing a person to engage in a penetrative sexual activity without consent and the others for indecent and sexual assault.

“The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” CPS said

The double Oscar-winner and House of Cards star is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on December 16. A trial lasting three to four weeks is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Spacey’s manager has not commented on the new charges.

And Spacey still faces those previos U.K. charges, filed in May, for four counts of sexual assault against three men 2005-2013. During some of this period, he was working as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater. He pleaded not guilty in July, with his attorney saying that he “strenuously” denied the allegations.

In October, a New York jury sided with Spacey in a sexual assault claim brought against him by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed sexually abuse Rapp when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, while both were Broadway actors in 1986.

“We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said Spacey’s attorney, Jennifer Keller.

“What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of. That there was no truth to any of the allegations,” she added, referring to other sexual misconduct claims against the actor, including the criminal charges in England.

Sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced about Spacey in 2017, when Rapp alleged that an apparently intoxicated Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986. Spacey claimed not to remember the incident and made a halfway apology—and also used the opportunity to come out as gay, which was not well-received and viewed as a distraction from the facts at hand. The news of Rapp set off a chain reaction that resulted in even more accusations, eventually totaling over 30.

