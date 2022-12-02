Crazy Racist Kanye Tells Alex Jones About ‘Good Things’ Hitler Did

Before praising Hitler to Sandy Hook denier Jones, Ye walked off Tim Pool’s podcast when lightly challenged on his endless antisemitism

With his face swathed in a black fabric mask and clinging a Bible, Kanye West popped in for a visit at Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones’ Infowars show on Thursday to share his utterly relentless Jew-hate with the far, far-right wing conspiracy theorist.

And to make it even kookier, he brought his newest cowardly follower along for the ride: fellow Jew-hater—and a white supremacist, Ye!—24 year-old arch right crybaby Nick Fuentes, who also served as West’s friend-valet at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with Donald Trump recently, forcing even 45 to publicly wash his hands of the both of them.

The conversation, if it could be called that, began with some light patter, with Jones saying, “I don’t like Nazis, and I don’t like what some of the mafias are doing either.”

“I like Hitler,” Ye offered as a response.

Later, Ye went on a steaming rant about his feelings about Hitler (pro) and the Jews (con).

“I see good things about Hitler also,” he said, his voice slightly muffled by the black mask he wore that obscured his entire face. “I love everyone… and the Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography—but this guy invented the very microphone that I use as a musician.” [There is absolutely no evidence that Hitler invented the microphone].”

Ye further offered, “You can’t say out loud that [Hitler] ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table—especially Hitler.

Moreover, West opined, the Jews want to “separate and confuse the Christians and make them afraid to stand next to each other… A Christian can stand next to anyone… We can go visit R. Kelly in prison. We can go talk to Harvey Weinstein.”

“That’s what Jesus did!” interjected Jones, seemingly proud of himself for his cleverness.

Jesus of Nazareth being, of course, a Jew. When asked by Pontius Pilate in Mark 15:2, “Are you the king of the Jews?” Jesus answered “It is as you say.”

Not all hosts are as accommodating to West’s antisemitism as Jones. On Monday, Ye lasted just 20 minutes on right-wing podcaster Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL show before walking off when just barely challenged on his attacks on Jews. He arrived with a pasty-white posse of Fuentes and British alt-right political commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Ye said, “I just got to go to the heart of this antisemite claim,” accusing a long list of people, including anyone from his former personal trainer to Donald Trump, of being part of a Jewish conspiracy to destroy his career.

When Pool asked him about it, West bristled and threatened to walk.

“I’m going to walk the fuck off the show if I’m having to talk about, ‘You can’t say Jewish people did it,’ when every sensible person knows—that Jon Stewart knows—what happened to me, and they took it too far,” he said.

But it was a simple disagreement over language that finally made him leave.

Pool said that “they have been extremely unfair” to West, meaning the media. West said, “We can’t say who ‘they’ is?” referring, ultimately, available evidence would suggest, the Jews.

Pool followed up with, “Corporate press. I don’t use the word as the way, I guess, you guys use.”

“It is them, though, isn’t it?” Fuentes asked.

“No, it’s not,” Pool answered. “So how about…”

Ye got up and left the studio.

Yeesh’s new bad-idea buddies—Fuentes and Yiannopoulos—skulked off behind their new god and master, with 24 year-old Fuentes explaining to Pool they had to make sure meal-ticket West was still “cool.”

What a man.

