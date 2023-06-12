The singer and hitmaker tore through a nearly flawless two-hour show in front of a celebrity-packed audience

Janet Jackson, with special guest Ludacris, turned in a barn-burner at Sunday’s opening night of the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season.

Presenting a marathon 43-song set comprising signature hits and deep tracks from her 40-year-career, including a guest appearance by the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on “Again,” Jackson heated up the gloomy June night with her evanescent stage presence and the fireworks-fueled finale, “Rhythm Nation.”

Fourteen years after Michael Jackson’s death, Jackson reminded the sold-out Bowl audience why she remains the only performer from the family dynasty who approaches her brother’s impact and legacy.

Her signatures “Nasty,” and “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” written by Jackson with songwriters and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for her breakthrough 1986 album Control, seemed as relevant and impactful as ever and were received rapturously in Jackson’s fresh interpretations, especially the accompanying choreography on “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” which replicated the moves from song’s classic video. (“That’s how it’s done, Beyonce,” an audience member remarked mid-performance.)

As tightly as the show was presented—with multiple costume changes ranging from Jackson’s royal purple from the show’s opening to the militaristic garb of the “Rhythm Nation” finale—Jackson worked the stage with uninhibited spontaneity and wit, at one point making out with one of her dancers, an echo of audience members Bill Hader and Ali Wong, who were actively engaged in uninhibited PDA during the show.

Other celebrities in attendance included Tracy Anderson, Lance Bass, Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, and Jeremy Renner, along with a sizable representation from local politicos like L.A. County supervisors Kathryn Barger, Janice Hahn, and Lindsey Horvath.

The Jackson concert raised more than $3.4 million for the L.A. Phil and its learning community initiatives.

Additional reporting by Ada Guerin