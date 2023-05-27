Gazing around Janessa Leoné’s airy seven-year-old Culver City boutique, The Edit, at Platform—adorned with wide-brim hats, leather bags, belts, and a cozy line of knits, everything in soft neutrals and basic black—it’s hard to believe the SoCal native was changing diapers when success came calling.

“I wanted to be a writer,” Leoné explains. “I took a nanny job for a paycheck while I figured it out. I brought this vintage hat back from a Paris college graduation trip—my cool L.A. friends were all over it.”

Leoné deserves a tip of the hat for recognizing, ten years ago, that there was a potential market for someone selling smart, chic headwear.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” Leoné admits. “I’d saved ten grand, made six sample hats. Hillary Kerr, cofounder of Who What Wear, showed some to press—suddenly, Barneys asked for a line sheet. I didn’t know what a line sheet was!” No matter. In 2013, Barneys became her first retailer while she was still a nanny. “I found out I was on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list while changing a diaper! I thought, ‘If people only knew . . .’ ”

Today, Leoné’s hats are sold at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman, as well as by Goop and other online retailers. She’s expanding into accessories that hew to her design goals—classic neutrals, strong shapes, great fabrics—and her obsession with sustainability first.

“I’ve shifted purpose,” she says. “I found regenerative supply chains for leather and wool, so we added leather bags from a German tannery that’s carbon-negative. It’s the only way I justify putting leather in the world.”

Of her line of knits, 11 shapes in black or neutrals launched last year, she says, “I found carbon-negative wool from a ranch in Oregon with all regenerative agricultural practices. If hoofed mammals graze rotationally, it doesn’t hurt the earth—it actually creates healthy soil.” Her sweaters are made from 100 percent merino wool that’s “much finer than cashmere. The fiber is the best-known American wool. You can even machine- or hand-wash these.”

Leoné’s hats also check eco-friendly boxes. “You get maximum sun protection from this one,” she says of the popular Walker cotton bucket hat. “We test them all with third-party labs—they’ll save your skin and hair from sun damage. They shade scientifically.”

Leoné believes the fashion industry’s environmental harms can be tamed. “Seventy percent of greenhouse gas emissions happen at raw-material levels,” she notes. “If we focus on raw materials, we will solve big problems. What I do is simply form and function.”

That also happens to look great.

Janessa Leoné’s greatest hats (and more)

whether straw, felt, leather, raffia, or wool, each brims with timeless style

Ray Ban

The much-loved Valentine in packable straw also packs plenty of sun protection.

$267

Buckle Up

The timeless 03 belt is made from smooth brown or black leather with a brass buckle.

$160

Over the Top

The tall-crowned Tessa, handcrafted from the finest American wool, is Leoné’s best-seller.

$310

Sweater Weather

The Margaux is handmade locally from 100 percent regenerative merino wool.

$797

Dream Weaver

The braided-straw Milton comes with a wide brim and a leather chin strap.

$370