A recent search for a missing OceanGate submarine touring the remains of the Titanic has had the world leaning into their screens and refreshing for updates. However, as of Thursday, the news struck that the Coast Guard found a “debris pile” and no survivors near the 1911 vessel’s wreckage, marking a tragic end to thorough rescue efforts.

For Oscar-winning director James Cameron, the disaster is all too familiar: it comes down to failing to foresee danger.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result,” Cameron told ABC News. “And with a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that’s going on all around the world I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron on the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of Titan submersible: “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field." pic.twitter.com/vO8JkCXS5f — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2023

According to The New York Times, such warnings had been emitted. As early as 2018, more than a dozen industry experts wrote to OceanGate’s chief executive Stockton Rush. The lack of a “traditional assessment” on the Titan could result in “catastrophic” problems, they said.

However, the company could not resist the allure of the deep-sea dive to see the fallen marvel.

Interest in the original tragedy spiked after oceanographer Dr. Robert Ballard, who is from the L.A. suburb of Downey, discovered the ship in 1985. Cameron followed a decade later, and his epic film about the ship now sits as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. The two later teamed up to make the National Geographic special Titanic: 20 years later with James Cameron.

Cameron had to fabricate his own camera rig and hitch a ride on a Russian vessel, but in the last two years tourism company OceanGate, based in the Bahamas, has ferried 60 wealthy explorers to the bottom of the sea at a cost of $250,000 each.

A dangerous endeavor indeed, and one that ended in disaster for the company. The craft—named the Titan—embarked Sunday on the 12,500-foot descent and was supposed to return roughly eight hours later with its five passengers. By the second hour, the support ship lost contact with the Titan.

Chaos ensued, with several countries being swept into an all-hands-on-deck search. As the reserve oxygen on the sub dwindled down from days to hours, the search intensified.

By Thursday morning—when the reserves would have depleted—the U.S. Coast Guard found a pile of debris 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger says the vessel likely witnessed a “catastrophic implosion,” killing everyone on board.