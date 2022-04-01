Inside Nigo’s Star Studded Album Release Party in Beverly Hills

Nigo teamed up with Spotify to celebrate the release of his first album in nearly 20 years, ”I Know NIGO!”

In honor of Nigo’s first album in nearly two decades, Spotify and its flagship hip-hop playlist, RapCaviar, threw an exclusive party Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills.

Held at famed interior designer Kelly Wearstler’s 1920s estate, Nigo was joined by Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, Pusha T, Snowfall star Damson Idris, Bel-Air’s Coco Jones, rapper IDK, DJ and host Kerwin Frost, rapper-singer 24kGoldn, and several other notable guests to celebrate the release of I Know NIGO!, which dropped on March 25.

Upon arrival, guests were transported into the world of the 51-year-old fashion designer, music producer, and founder of A Bathing Ape, who was recently named the artistic director of Kenzo. The centerpiece for the event was Wearstler’s own backyard pool, which was filled with floating duck mats inspired by Nigo’s album cover. There was also an elaborate garden filled with colorful duck-shaped topiary.

Elaborating on the family cookout theme, guests were invited to play cornhole and ping-pong. They were also provided with frisbees, water guns, and towels, all of which were emblazoned with the album’s title—although we didn’t see anyone engaging in water activities. To record the memory, revelers were asked to take a photo with a Polaroid and write a congratulatory note to Nigo.

Fried chicken and matcha-flavored waffles were provided by New York-based food collective Ghetto Gastro and La Sorted’s Pizzeria served wood-fired pizza.

A highlight of the evening was when the man of the hour performed a surprise DJ set. His longtime collaborator and friend, Pusha T, joined him on the turf-covered stage to perform his latest single, “Diet Coke,” and tracks from I Know NIGO! including “Punch Bowl” (a collaboration between Pusha T and Malice of the Clipse), “Hear Me Clearly,” and “Morë Tonight” (by Teriyaki Boyz, Nigo’s former hip-hop group).

After a brief intermission, Pharrell took the stage to perform his 2002 Snoop Dogg-assisted LP, “Beautiful,” and “Functional Addict” (which features Gunna) from the new album.

“This project has been a long time coming, and a true dream come true, bringing together some of my closest friends on the album,” Nigo said following the event. “Spotify has been a great partner in my musical journey and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate the release with them, along with my close friends Pharrell, Pusha T and biggest fans. We had an epic time!”

Below we’ve complied some of our favorite moments from the exclusive affair.

Longtime collaborators Pharrell Williams and Pusha T Join Nigo at the I Know NIGO! Release Party

Pharrell Williams Performs for an Excited Crowd

Pharrell Williams Greets Fellow Artist, 24kGoldn

Bel-Air‘s Coco Jones and Snowfall Star Damson Idris Join Nigo to Celebrate Album

Guests Play Ping Pong at Nigo and Spotify’s Family Cookout Inspired Event

Interior Designer Kelly Wearstler Hosted the Party at Her Stunning 1920s Beverly Hills Estate

Talk Show Host and DJ Kerwin Frost Poses for Photo at the Exclusive Event

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.