The photographer and artist behind iconic album covers for Rush and other top bands is the subject of a career retrospective at Musichead Gallery in L.A.

Artist Hugh Syme likes to operate in a realm he calls “improbable reality.”

It’s where the conceptual and surreal can be made tangible through his photography and photorealistic paintings, and for 50 years he’s harnessed that creativity for popular album covers for the rock bands Rush, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, and Stone Sour, among countless others. Syme has put a nipple ring on a cow (Aerosmith’s Get a Grip) and depicted an old woman hanging babies from a clothesline (Megadeth’s Youthanasia). Most of his covers don’t feature rock stars at all, populated instead by dogs and giants, robots and wraiths, marionettes and mystery men in formal wear, and pachyderms seemingly everywhere.

“I like the fact that it seems marginally feasible that these things might happen,” says Syme, the subject of a month-long exhibition, Imagine This: A Visual Retrospective, opening Thursday, June 1, at Musichead Gallery on Sunset Boulevard.

At the core of Syme’s work is his four-decade relationship with the prog-rock trio Rush, beginning with 1975’s Caress of Steel. He also designed the band’s famous Starman logo, and was even recruited by the future Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees to play far-out synthesizer sounds on Rush’s 2112 album. Syme says the group spirit that informed his fellow Canadians—singer-bassist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer-lyricist Neil Peart—can be detected in a lyric from the 1981 song “Vital Signs”: “Everybody got to deviate from the norm.”

Says Syme, “They always tried to change things up, which allowed me extraordinary amount of latitude.”

For Syme, painting and photography were mainly tools to bring his concepts to life.

“The idea is the driving force,” explains Syme, who was born in Montreal. He studied art at York University in northeast England, but he’d already been drawing and painting since childhood, inspired by the Dutch artist M.C. Escher. Syme aimed “to be as photorealistic as possible.”

His skills were used first in advertising, including illustrations of Joe, the Camel cigarettes mascot. But Syme was also a musician, playing keyboards for the Ian Thomas Band, and after he created some album cover art for his band, other acts took notice. Among them was Peart, who wanted Syme’s artwork for Rush. “I remember distinctly thinking, ‘Well, they’re not Supertramp or Genesis, but I’ll give them a shot,’” Syme recalls now, “having no clue where this would take us 46 years later.”

By then, Syme had seen the startling work of Storm Thorgerson and his graphic design firm Hipgnosis, which created surreal album covers for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Paul McCartney. He recognized that rock & roll had fewer boundaries than his gig in advertising. “You’re not selling,” Syme says. “You’re interpreting and you had more room for metaphor. That was a natural draw for me – to do something that was more creative.”

Syme ultimately spent 17 years working in Los Angeles for multiple labels from a home studio. With a nod to the Eagles’ Hotel California (a cover he didn’t design) he jokes of his extended stay, “You can check in, but you can never leave.” His time in L.A. came during the high-water mark for big budgets in the music industry, a glorious excess compared to labels in an era of streaming and penny royalties.

“It’s certainly not as obscene in certain terms of the budgets that were available back then,” says Syme, who now lives in Indiana. “I have no complaints that I was there in that era. It was fabulous.”

Syme recently collaborated on some tracks with original Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty, but making art remains his central calling. Though Rush disbanded in 2018, followed by Peart’s death from brain cancer two years later, Syme’s work for the group continues in an ongoing series of box sets commemorating the 40th anniversaries for each of the band’s albums. (A multi-format box of 1982’s Signals was released in April.)

“I’m being charged with the task of rereading Neil’s lyrics and becoming familiar with his words again 40 years later, but also bringing [my] skillset that’s now 40 years more advanced to the party,” Syme says. “So it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”

Imagine This: A Visual Retrospective, June 1 to July 5; Musichead Gallery, 7420 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046; (323) 876-0042. Tickets are available for an artist’s reception Thursday, 7-9 p.m.