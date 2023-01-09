How I Got That Look: Fashion Archivist Haile Lidow

Her one-of-a-kind garments have been central to red-carpet looks from Madonna and Lady Gaga. These days, L.A.’s hippest stylist literally lives in her clothes—or at least all around them

Most people have closets in their home. Haile Lidow has a home in her closets. The 29-year-old stylist-slash-fashion archivist has turned her Los Feliz house into a high-end garment dispensary, with racks of rare designer duds filling almost every corner. Her shoe collection alone, which occupies its own wing, would have Imelda Marcos biting her knuckles with envy. These days, her outfits are also her business: her Lidow Archive supplies other stylists and their clients — like Madonna and Lady Gaga—with one-of-a-kind red carpet ensembles. The best part? Lidow can dip into the inventory whenever she wants, making her one of L.A.’s most distinctive dressers.

Belts. My favorite decade to source accessories from is the 1980s: they’re big, gaudy, and unapologetically over-the-top. Both of these belts are from that decade and are my favorite pieces to wear that I’ve kept in constant rotation for many years.

Boots. When Marc Jacobs showed his fall 2016 and spring 2017 runway collections, I fell in love with the platform boots. I vowed to scour the internet to find a pair. Six years later, I’ve acquired 23 pairs. This particular pair—green crocodile prototypes—are probably my favorites.

Jumpsuit. I purchased this incredible 1991 Christian Lacroix catsuit from my friend who owns Farmer Jawns, one of my favorite vintage shops. I just love how it makes me look like an alien!

Nails. There’s nothing more powerful than a set of long nails! For years, I got intricate designs on acrylics or gel extensions, but lately I’ve been sporting press-ons for shoots and special occasions.

Bracelets. These vintage 1980s ivory bracelets belonged to my grandmother, who is one of the biggest influences in my life. She was a surrealist painter who used mannequins as her primary medium and had closets full of colorful clothes.

Rings. These rings are the only items in my collection that are strictly personal—I don’t rent them out —so they are extra special.

Hair. When I showed my friend and hairstylist Ricky Fraser the jumpsuit, he immediately suggested this Barbarella do.

Earrings. My mom was the earrings queen. She’s given me a bunch, and wearing them has become special since she passed.

