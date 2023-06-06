When designing an adjacent trio of glass-fronted homes in Venice, developer Alon Zakoot was looking for more than indoor-outdoor flow, lots of light-welcoming windows, and surround-view rooftop lounges.

The founder of real estate development firm Alon Zakoot Design Studio is also aiming to join the ranks of the area’s Instagram architecture stars. Zakoot says the homes’ facades were created as a “modernized and revolutionized set of homes remarkably reminiscent of San Francisco’s row of iconic Painted Ladies” that would also serve as a magnet for influencers seeking a comely backdrop for their selfies.

’Grammers can photograph the homes from the sidewalk to “include both properties and a close-up of the landscaping, or across the street to capture the magnitude of the architecture,” Zakoot points out.

Venice has no shortage of beloved Instagram backdrops such as Frank Gehry’s Venice Beach house and El Bordello Alexandra, and Zakoot hopes the area’s preponderance of plain white boxes will help catapult his more angular creations to hashtag fame.

In the meantime, the two-story 4,200-square-foot home in the triptych (above, far left) is first to come to market, at $6,200,000, repped by Sally Forster Jones of Compass.