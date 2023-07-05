Hit the Road this Summer to Raise Funds to Fight Parkinson’s Disease – and Win Prizes!

National non-profit Drive Toward a Cure® challenges motorists to get out and drive this summer to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s disease.

National non-profit Drive Toward a Cure® is challenging every licensed driver to do one simple thing this summer – Get Out and Drive! – and while they’re at it, raise some awareness and funds for Parkinson’s disease. Over the past four years, drivers nationwide have signed on to the 75 Days of Summer campaign, collectively having driven more than 100,000 miles and raising an equal amount of dollars to support the cause.

Fueled once again by Hagerty Drivers Club, the ‘75 Days of Summer’ fundraising endeavor began as a means for individuals to escape from isolation during the summer of 2020, but has become an annual competition providing multiple chances to win prizes, see roads less traveled, enjoy friends and colleagues, and explore the freedom to simply drive.

With giveaways of more than $15,000 worth of prizes — including weekly random prize draws of $100 gift cards, limited edition posters and artwork, autographed books, JBL sound equipment and more! Grand prizes include a set of Michelin tires, various one-day performance driving schools, motorsport apparel and a Katzkin leather interior transformation.

According to Deb Pollack, founder of Drive Toward a Cure, there is nothing more enticing and inspiring than the open road – wherever you are, and wherever you want to be. The Drive Toward a Cure 75 Days of Summer goes through Labor Day Weekend and all you’ve got to do is sign up and drive.