The stand-up comic whose riff helped take down Bill Cosby has his last laugh

“I made the hardest track about bowling that’s ever existed,” the comedian Hannibal Buress said last December. He was performing—on shrooms, clad in a red jacket that showed Bart Simpson getting electrocuted—for an intimate crowd at Downtown’s Love Song bar. But it wasn’t his usual fare. Closing his eyes, he rapped:

Hit the 1-3 pocket

And I’m cold with it

Go bizzle

Slow approach

With the dope rhythm

The song, “1-3 Pocket,” refers to the gap between the first and third pins right-handers pulverize for strikes. It’s an anthem for a sport Buress loves; it’s also part of a reinvention.

Buress, who lives in Los Angeles, has muted his typical jokes the last few years to herald the arrival of his alter ego: the rapper Eshu Tune. And the end of 2023 could be his loudest call yet, with singles (like this month’s glorious “I Lift Weights”), music vids (à la his trippy “Veneers” remix visuals), shows (Riot Fest), and an album (his second) all coming.

“Music is better than comedy,” Buress tells Los Angeles, cackling. “Comedy’s dope, but music is better.”

Maybe you’re wondering: What happened? Earlier this decade, it probably looked like Buress had penned a sterling comedy résumé—with Broad City, The Eric Andre Show, the latest Spider-Man saga, Tag, and scads of stand-up exploits (including his fateful Bill Cosby riff). Like he was in the prime of his showbiz-earning potential, joyously racing toward his zenith.

But the truth told a different story. By 2020, Buress had become burnt out on stand-up. Then Covid came. The world locked down. And his daughter was born. Friends watched fatherhood and a global crisis make Buress grounded, introspective. “All those things ran together,” observed Buress’s cousin Percy Wilson. “And when you’re a comedian, your job is to make other people happy.”

Stuck at home, Buress suddenly had lots of time to think about who he was and what parts of himself he’d neglected. He recalled 2014–17, “ripping and running” from stand-up set to TV show to red-carpet event to commercial to movie and back again. “Making hella dough, but not truly sitting and appreciating, because I was just in the machinery and trying to maximize.”

He’d needed a change. Here was a chance.

You might recall Buress’ past songs (“Gibberish Rap”) and guest verses (“Doug Stamper”). Or the freestyles from his Handsome Rambler podcast—or before then, from college. Word is he battle-rapped, and won, against future heavy hitter Open Mike Eagle at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

At the turn of the millennium, you would’ve found teenaged Buress rapping passionately over a little green Zoom RhythmTrak in Chicago’s Galewood community. In fact, he taped songs before he ever recorded stand-up, including a Mother’s Day track made for his mom. (“She didn’t vibe with it at all.”)

All this to say, the signs were there. Buress, 40, has long wanted to give music a serious run. “Not that anything was ever stopping me”—apart from mental constraints and time. Doubt comes with any creative pursuit. But lockdown reflections hastened his desire. He tabled comedy—even pulled his last special, Miami Nights, from YouTube—and embarked on a journey to reclaim his joie de vivre. “Dude’s like Michael Jordan,” Wilson said. “Taking a break from greatness to do what he loves.”

Many expected Hannibal the Rapper to be like Weird Al Yankovic—masterly wit weaponized as zeitgeist parody, perhaps another “Gibberish Rap.” The reveal came last April with the eight-track, self-titled Eshu Tune EP. (Inspired in name by the Yoruba trickster god.) Listeners found range—from unhinged lark “CMDGT” to production showcase “But I was at the Airport” to earnest origin tale “Dónde Está.” In other words, it wasn’t a jokes-only debut.

“Hannibal’s a very unpredictable person, and that’s what makes him so good at what he does,” says DJ and collaborator Tony Trimm. He’s “never scared to try new things.”

Following the EP’s release, Buress visited Sway’s Universe to promote Eshu Tune. He freestyled and played “Dónde Está.” Afterward, listeners phoned with feedback. One likened his sound to A Tribe Called Quest meets Lupe Fiasco. Another wanted more depth: “I love your comedy, but I don’t like that song. It was booty to me.”

Buress ignored the noise. Instead, he sought to hone his instrumental chops and live show. Highlights have included T-Pain’s Wiscansin Fest, Marc Rebillet’s tour, AdultSwim Fest—where he bowled a spare while rapping “1-3 Pocket”—and a residency at L.A.’s Grand Star Jazz Club. For him, Eshu Tune is a work in progress. And that’s reinvigorating. It “gives that feeling of when I used to do stand-up early on and be the unknown,” he says. “Like, ‘Who the hell was that first guy?’” When he spits a verse that connects or plays a beat that bounces, it electrifies him.

What about comedy? “I don’t seek it in the same way now,” Buress says. “Which is fine. Maybe at some other point I will. But that energy now is in music.” Today, with a mysterious sophomore effort on the way, his rap needs inform his other work—since Eshu Tune operates on his own dime. One Charlotte trip notably sold last year as “The I’m Just Doing These to Pay For My Rap Career Comedy Tour.” And if he wants to do a higher budget music vid? “Guess we gotta do Tag 2.”

Of course, a certain specter always looms.

If burn-out led Buress to rap, could it also lead him away? Maybe. But he thinks music offers innumerable avenues: “From, ‘Okay, I’m gonna focus on producing for other people for six months’”—he produced half of Eshu Tune— “or, ‘I’m gonna learn the motherfucking oboe,’” he says. “You can go into different worlds and not be focused only on performing or feeding the machine.”

Where some emerging musicians might want to sign to a label or grind for awards, Buress doesn’t. He won’t repeat the “ripping and running” of the last decade, which often felt like “an obligation.” “Shooting for that type of external stuff,” he says. “It can’t be it. Not at this point.”

“It’s more like, ‘Okay, what do I enjoy?’ I genuinely enjoy being in the studio and making something new that I’m excited about and then bumping that shit while I play video games and then bumping it again and eventually bumping it live,” he adds. “Just enjoyment and chasing the enjoyment.”

Staying energized means favoring his creativity, whatever form it takes, whether it’s music, comedy—or blends of both. That’s what was on display all those months ago at Love Song Bar. Vibing beneath a spinning disco ball, bathed in blue light, Buress rapped with the élan of a ringmaster who had the biggest show in town. It was thrilling—so much so at one point he had to pause.

“Sometimes when I’m rapping, I’ll close my eyes so I can focus,” he told the bar. “But since I’m on mushrooms I just see aliens moving their mouths really fast.”

The crowd laughed, and so did he. “There’s no peace in my brain,” he added, before cuing up his next song. “I’m okay with that.”