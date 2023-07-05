The war between New York and Los Angeles has gone on for so long, it is practically an institution of its own by now. Each city tends still to expose the uncertainties and insecurities of the other. Los Angeles, not New York, may be the real cultural capital at this point, with an artistic history as rich throughout the past century as any other world city, but somehow the American imagination’s compass remains primed to New York.

This is what makes Gustavo Dudamel’s departure from the Los Angeles Philharmonic so vexing. It picks at old questions and old wounds. Not only is the conductor leaving us, after all; he is leaving us for New York, where he will assume the position of music director at the New York Philharmonic once his contract here expires. On Dudamel’s trip to Manhattan in March, which amounted to a victory lap to mark his appointment, reporters fussed over his famous mop of curly hair, pressed him to declare his loyalty to the Yankees or the Mets, and treated him like, well, a star. (In response, Dudamel blurted, “I feel like Mickey Mouse!” a comment that seemed to propose both that L.A.’s celebrity values may have infiltrated him as well as some ambivalence about this fact.)

Dudamel is a star, of course: a boy genius who led his first orchestra at 12 and assumed the music directorship of the L.A. Phil in 2009, when he was 28, whose blend of exuberance, invention, and radiant charisma—leavened with just enough introspection—seems to match perfectly the city’s own. Born in Venezuela, he is a product of El Sistema, the country’s renowned publicly funded music education program, and his own dedication to childhood music education, both as the longtime artistic director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra at home and as director of Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (established in 2007 and modeled on El Sistema), made him a perfect fit for a city as diverse and vibrant as this one. If ever there was a conductor suited to grow the philharmonic’s audience and the audience for classical music beyond their traditional demographics—white, wealthy, and older—it was Dudamel, or “the Dude,” as we have come to rather proprietarily call him.

But what of that stardom? Celebrity has a tendency to reduce talent, even of the most prodigious kind, to a series of narrow gestures, a sort of mimeograph of itself. The Dude sure seemed to embrace the L.A. lifestyle, to take quickly to Soho House and Osteria Mozza, and having a hot dog at Pink’s named in his honor. And although anyone’s romantic life is truly nobody else’s business, to undergo that other Los Angeles rite of passage, the midlife divorce. (Dudamel divorced his wife of nine years in 2015 and married María Valverde, a Spanish film star, less than two years later.) What if—one runs the risk of sour grapes here, but the question must be asked—Dudamel’s departure isn’t quite the crippling blow to our city many have proposed? What if (even if we might be asking this question from a defensive position not unlike that of a jilted romantic partner—after all, cities can have their feelings hurt, too) he wasn’t actually that spectacular as a conductor? What if he was merely facile, and his conducting lacked emotional depth? More than one critic has suggested as much—that all that star power has served to cover up the ultimate sin for any artist, let alone a composer, which is to say, a certain shallowness, which is, of course, the accusation that has been lobbed at Los Angeles and Los Angelenos since the dawn of time. Aha, this city’s detractors sneer. He was a perfect fit for L.A.!

It’s a prickly line of inquiry, and if I number myself largely among the lovelorn, having been charmed by Dudamel’s face beaming down from innumerable billboards since his arrival, by his clear and obvious joy whenever he assumed the podium at the Phil, by the mix of playfulness and pensiveness, the vivid sense of metaphor he displays with his orchestra (“Make it sound more like champagne, less like moonshine!” he exhorts in the 2022 documentary ¡Viva Maestro!), that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth pursuing. No less than Alex Ross, the New Yorker’s esteemed, longtime classical music critic, wrote a recent column opining that Dudamel’s move to New York might not be such a great prize after all, noting that, as far back as 2009, the conductor’s style had struck him as “controlled, sometimes a little predictable” and declaring that Dudamel’s work has failed to mature since. The Wall Street Journal’s David Mermelstein recently observed that, with a few notable exceptions, he’s remained unmoved by the conductor’s work, citing a “clumsily staged” rendition of Wagner as a particular nadir and calling his readings “voluptuous but vague.” This may be simply a matter of tempering expectations or hidebound critics abreacting to Dudamel’s appointment, part of the result of what the New York Times complained recently was the creeping transformation of Manhattan into an imitation Los Angeles.

The truth is, this isn’t the first time the New York Phil has taken cues from its mirror institution on the opposite coast. Indeed, everything from its recruitment of Deborah Borda, the L.A. Philharmonic’s former chief executive; the renovation of its auditorium along the lines of our own Walt Disney Concert Hall; even its rumored consideration of Esa-Pekka Salonen, Dudamel’s predecessor here, as a candidate to lead its orchestra (not to mention its tapping former L.A. Phil wunderkind Zubin Mehta as conductor in 1978), suggests a set of cultural insecurities that might be running the other way for once. But whatever Dudamel might mean to Manhattan and a philharmonic with its own dazzling lineage of leaders, from Mahler to Boulez to Leonard Bernstein (whom Dudamel credits as a profound inspiration dating back to his childhood in Venezuela), isn’t really our concern. Rather, what does he mean to us as Angelenos? Whether his departure is or isn’t a blow to the soul of the city, what in either case do we stand to gain or lose? How might we replace him? And what kind of legacy does this now-middle-aged maestro who, when he arrived 14 years ago, was still an unproven, if undeniable, sensation, leave behind?

Fourteen years—it will be 17 by the time Dudamel actually departs, at the end of the 2025-2026 season—is a long time, long enough to leave a mark upon not just the institution of the L.A. Philharmonic, but upon the city itself. Former longtime member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Zev Yaroslavsky, whose advocacy for music and the arts in L.A. stretches back decades (among other things, Yaroslavsky was a key mover in the renovation of the Hollywood Bowl in the 1990s and the construction of Disney hall), put it to me this way: “He mined the cultural diversity of this city in a profound way. The imprint he has made, not just on the classical music scene, but on the way we can bring people together through the arts, will be with this city forever.”

If the Los Angeles Philharmonic is, as Zachary Woolfe wrote in the New York Times in 2018, “the most important orchestra in America. Period,” then Dudamel is an enormous part of how it came to be that way. Dudamel and Borda, his most passionate advocate—their stories cannot be disentangled, really, as it was she who oversaw his hiring when she was chair of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and who, now, has hired him away in her current role as chief executive officer at the New York Philharmonic—have unquestionably reshaped classical music in Los Angeles. “The Germans have a word for it,” Borda told me, “which I’m not going to be able to pronounce, but it means ‘a talent you hear once in a hundred years.’ Gustavo was that. He brings a joy and a level of communication with both orchestra and audience. That kind of combustion is what you look for.”

ALFREDO CALIZ/PANOS PICTURES/REDUX

But if the L.A. Phil wasn’t exactly moribund when Borda assumed its reins in 2000—the Finnish conductor-composer Salonen had already established himself as the orchestra’s music director, and construction was underway on Disney hall—she was the driving force who reshaped the Philharmonic into an institution for the new century. By erasing its multimillion-dollar deficit, commissioning increasing amounts of new music by contemporary composers, sharpening the institution’s reach into the world of youth education, and—above all—by hiring Dudamel, Borda oversaw the Phil’s ascent into a truly world-class institution.

But the question remains as to whether Dudamel’s detractors have a point. No one can deny the conductor’s ability—he is, as Woolfe told me recently, a “generational talent”—but it’s fair to question whether he has been able to maximize that talent, to truly fulfill its promise during the years that have seen him transform from a prodigy into a public personality and an artist in what should be his midcareer prime. As one insider on the Los Angeles cultural scene who’d been praising Dudamel’s enormous talent, energy, and charisma told me: “People want him to be extraordinary. And for the most part, he is.”

For the most part. The phrase gives one the feeling that it is possible to be damned with extreme and not just faint praise, that the size of an artist’s talent—even a generational one—can remain somehow incommensurate with that of his reputation. The conveyer belt to stardom started in this instance exceedingly early, as Dudamel became music director of the Simón Bolívar youth orchestra when he was all of 18 and his fame grew exponentially from there. When this is the case, particularly in classical music—where prodigies have been exalted and mythologized since the days of Telemann, Mozart, and Rossini—a magical thinking starts to crowd the picture. As Woolfe put it: “Reliance on personalities has been a problem in classical music and certainly here in America for a long, long time.”

How, then, to triangulate Dudamel’s talent alongside his charisma and reputation, and how to do it against the backdrop of a city that has a reputation for feeding charisma until it turns into its dark opposite, vanity? A young conductor with star qualities, one who arrives in Los Angeles not quite fully formed but with all the promise in the world? One could take an ungenerous view, squint, and see in it only the composer’s frizzy curls and wardrobe, with its meticulously chosen California casual accents, even

his preference for exactly the right kind of local delicacy (a profile that ran in this magazine in 2019 recounted that Dudamel ducked out on a fancy reception during his first visit to Los Angeles and hightailed it to Pink’s for a chili dog instead). If “the Dude,” as he became known, with its cool, Big Lebowski-an overtones, seems a little on the nose, well, maybe it’s not unfair to

be suspicious.

But the real key to assessing Dudamel’s time here might lie not just in his work with the orchestra, but also in his work beyond it, namely the interest he’s brought to the project of education, specifically his work with Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. YOLA had already begun before Dudamel arrived—it was established in 2007—and it has grown over the last decade and a half from an embryonic program of 80 students into one that now serves more than 1,700, with a dedicated facility in Inglewood. A cynic might dismiss Dudamel’s attention to this program as yet another canny bit of civic optics, like an athlete breezing through a children’s hospital. But anyone with a sense of the conductor’s biography and of how important El Sistema, YOLA’s model, remains to him, would understand there’s more to it than that. “Music is not just a passion to him—it’s a cause,” Yaroslavsky told me. “He’s a proselytizer. And when you proselytize, who do you go after? You go after the young.”

It’s easy for an American to be cynical about Dudamel’s frequent limning of music as a social unifier, his belief that “culture creates a better world, and . . . music is a fundamental right.” But El Sistema, that crucible in which Dudamel was forged under the watchful eye of his beloved mentor (and the program’s founder) Jose Antonio Abreu, is an organization of deep political importance. “There’s nothing in America that really compares,” Ted Braun, who directed the ¡Viva Maestro! documentary, told me. El Sistema is funded by Venezuela’s social welfare budget rather than its cultural arts budget, which means it is viewed by many Venezuelans as not a luxury but a necessity. Certainly, it was one for the young Dudamel, who began studying under Abreu at age four and has remained intimately involved with El Sistema ever since. The one hiccup came in 2017, when Dudamel’s cautious criticism of the Maduro government’s repressive tactics led to the cancellation of the Bolívar youth orchestra’s tour dates abroad and, ultimately, to Dudamel’s being banned from his home country for years. (He was finally able to return in 2022.) Dudamel’s critique was mild, indeed. In an op-ed written for the Los Angeles Times, he noted his “respect” for the Venezuelan government before claiming he didn’t “agree with every decision they make.” It’s exactly the sort of delicate pronouncement you’d expect from a movie star or a corporate president, only there is a difference between being a celebrity and being the cultural avatar of a nation. El Sistema is, as it has always been, a lifeline for people to find joy and self-expression that grows harder than ever to locate under repressive political conditions.

So, will Dudamel’s name ultimately etch itself in the enduring pantheon of artists whose work has defined L.A.’s cultural history alongside Schoenberg’s, Klemperer’s, or Stravinsky’s, say (or Joan Didion’s, Walter Mosley’s, Simon Rodia’s)? Perhaps not. When I asked whether the conductor will be difficult for the Phil to replace, one insider hesitated not at all before answering with a flat “no.”

MICHAEL GERMANA/EVERETT COLLECTION

But to lean upon Dudamel’s irreplaceability or to project a kind of messianic stature onto him seems like the wrong metric to assess the impact of an artist whose work is, after all, orchestral and who, for all his star qualities, seems to lack the narcissistic self-focus of so many superstars and to possess something far more rare: an authentic generosity. His tenure at the Philharmonic has happened to coincide with a kind of golden era for the arts—or certainly for arts funding—in Los Angeles. The past few decades have seen the construction of Disney hall, the expansion of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the openings of the Getty Center and the Broad Stage, to name just a few landmarks on our renewed artistic landscape. Dudamel’s presence has seemed somehow of a piece with this: emergent, exciting, and filled with boundless promise. Borda was quick to remind me that for a conductor to remain in his post for 17 years is almost unheard of these days in classical music and expressed her supreme confidence, as others did, in Chad Smith, the L.A. Phil’s current chief executive, and his ability to seek out and secure an exciting replacement.

The Dude will be 45 when he leaves Los Angeles and will have spent almost as many years here as he did in Venezuela. Artists need to grow, but so do institutions and so do cities. Whether or not L.A. has proved for Dudamel to be largely a steppingstone on his way to what some might consider a larger, more desirable stage in New York, his departure creates opportunity, which in turn can engender growth. Who specifically will replace him? No one yet knows. Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, the Lithuanian conductor who leads the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, is a name that comes up a lot, but so do plenty of others (Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Roderick Cox, Susanna Mälkki), in such profusion as to make speculation largely meaningless.

But at a time when culture and capital seem to run closer together than ever before, when it is increasingly possible to confuse money and magnetism with meaning, it is worth remembering what Dudamel, whose passion and private interests always did seem to run a little closer to the ground—chili dogs, not caviar—taught us also: Things in L.A. tend to grow organically, and in that regard it is always the music, far more than the maestro, that matters.

Dudamel kicks off a six-night run at the Hollywood Bowl on July 6, including a triple co-headlining bow with John Williams for “Maestro at the Movies.” For ticket info, head to the Bowl site.