Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley must still face a felony charge of drugging the drink of one woman, the judge ruled

Five years ago, a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend were staring down the prospect of decades in prison after prosecutors charged the high-profile pair with drugging and raping women they encountered on the Newport party circuit.

But on Friday, a local judge dismissed the bulk of the criminal case against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen threw out the remaining sex charges—counts that originally included rape by drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia, and kidnapping with intent to commit sexual offenses.

While the legal victory will likely spare Robicheaux and Riley from having to spend decades in prison, they are not out of the woods yet. Judge Leversen ruled that the couple must face a felony charge for allegedly drugging the drink of one of the women, meaning the five-year-old criminal case will proceed.

At the time of the arrest in 2018, Robicheaux was a successful doctor in private practice in Newport Beach—and already something of a local celebrity. In 2013, Orange Coast magazine named him the county’s “Most Eligible Bachelor.” The following year, the dreamy doc starred in an episode of the Bravo reality show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

The trim and suntanned board-certified orthopedic surgeon was then 38 years old and living with his 31-year-old brunette girlfriend in a $2 million duplex a stone’s throw from Newport Bay. The seeming double life he led only served to heighten the circus-like atmosphere around the case.

According to prosecutors, Robicheaux and Riley are dangerous sexual predators who used their looks—and an array of mind-altering pharmaceuticals—to lure an untold number of victims into their web. Prosecutors say the couple indulged their appetites for drugs and group sex, preying on unsuspecting women while recording many of those encounters. According to defense lawyers, however, they are O.C. swingers who are being targeted because of their lifestyle.

Since the charges went public in 2018, as many as 18 women have accused the pair of drugging and sexually assaulting them. Seven of the women were charged as victims of alleged crimes.

The couple’s high-powered defense lawyers say their clients were targeted because of their admittedly hedonistic lifestyle. They argue that Robicheaux and Riley, a one-time schoolteacher, were O.C. swingers targeted because of their hedonistic lifestyle. The couple claims they have been smeared, and that the evidence against them has been misrepresented and misconstrued.

Diametrically opposed views of the merits of the case gave rise to a political feud that spilled into the courtroom and angered alleged victims.

Then-Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas filed the charges against the couple; At the time, the DA said investigators had uncovered thousands of electronic files from the couple’s cellphones and iCloud accounts, including dozens of videos showing the couple in sexual encounters with women in varying states of consciousness. Police also recovered a large stash of firearms and drugs in the couple’s home. One of the drugs recovered tested positive for GHB, a drug that in liquid form prosecutors say can serve as a prelude to the kind of date rapes the pair is accused of.

The successor to Rackauckas as DA, Todd Spitzer, made an issue of the case on the campaign trail, accusing the incumbent DA of embellishing facts to bolster his flagging poll numbers. After winning the 2020 race, Spitzer later tried to drop all charges against Robicheaux and Riley. But an OC judge rejected the DA’s motion to dismiss, declaring the prosecutor’s request to drop charges ”puzzling” and implying it was politically motivated.

Citing a conflict of interest, Spitzer’s office relinquished the case to the office of then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The California attorney general’s office, now under AG Rob Bonta, announced last year that it would advance the prosecution of the defendants, narrowing the focus on the allegations by two victims.

In addition to the felony charge of drugging the drink of one woman, Robicheaux must also face two felony counts of illegal possession of assault weapons, plus misdemeanor charges of possessing GHB, cocaine, and other drugs.

Robicheaux and Riley were each out on $1 million bail. They reportedly left Newport Beach, traveling among Mammoth, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The Medical Board of California has suspended Robicheaux’s medical license pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings against him.

Over the course of their five-year legal ordeal, the couple got married and Riley gave birth to a child, an inside source tells Los Angeles.