Beyoncé was number one once again Tuesday as the nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. The pop goddess scored nine nods this year, including checking off the top three categories of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for her smash album Renaissance and hit song “Break My Soul.”

With Tuesday’s announcement, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay- Z, are now tied as the most-nominated artists in Grammy history with 88 each, according to the Recording Academy.

Kendrick Lamar earned eight nominations Tuesday, while Adele and Brandi Carlile collected seven apiece. Lamar and Adele both joined Beyoncé with nominations in the top three Grammy categories, as did Lizzo and Harry Styles.

Competing with Beyoncé’s Renaissance for Album of the Year are ABBA’s Voyage, 30 by Adele, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige, In These Silent Days by Carlile, Music of the Spheres by Coldplay, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers by Lamar, Special by Lizzo, and Harry’s House by by the Styles of the same name.

Record of the Year nominations, which honor the artist, went to ABBA for “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele for “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé, of course, with “Break My Soul,” Mary J. Blige for “Good Morning Gorgeous”, “You and Me on the Rock” by Carlile with Lucius, “Woman” by Doja Cat, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “The Heart Part 5” by Lamar, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Styles.

For Song of the Year, an honor presented to the songwriter, nominations went to the writers behind GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” Styles’ “As it Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.”

In another top category of Best New Artist, the nominees are Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Maneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg.

The lucky artists were announced during a live-stream event from the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Grammy winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper performed during the announcement, while also helping to unveil some of the nominees.

Also on hand to help spread the news were John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo and Smokey Robinson, who were joined by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

A pair of artists who didn’t hear their names called for their individual efforts were The Weeknd and Drake, who did not submit their work for Grammy consideration this year.

The Weeknd cut ties with the award event a year ago after he was snubbed for any nominations, despite having one of the top-selling albums and songs of the year. The dust-up led to an overhaul of the Grammy nominations process, with the Recording Academy doing away with secretive nominating committees and instead allowing its membership at large to vote on the honors.

As for the Queen B/Jay-Z family feud for nabbing the most noms, three of those her husband scored came through DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” a song featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy. The track is in the running for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song as well as Song of the Year, which also garnered Jay-Z a writing nomination for his contributions on Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”—he also gets to share in the nomination for Album of the Year for his work on his wife’s Renaissance album.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, will be broadcast live on CBS, and streamed on Paramount+.

