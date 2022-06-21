GRAMMY Museum Kicks Off Summer Concert Series With RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars

Manila Luzon, Bob the Drag Queen, and Trinity the Tuck took to the stage on the building’s rooftop

The GRAMMY Museum launched its Spotlight Saturdays Rooftop Summer Concert series on Saturday, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, Bob the Drag Queen, Trinity the Tuck, and Manila Luzon of PEG Records. For the rest of the summer, several up-and-coming artists will perform on the museum’s rooftop overlooking downtown L.A. every weekend.

The night kicked off with a VIP meet-and-greet in the lobby, followed by a DJ set on the rooftop. As attendees flooded the sky-high dance floor, they were greeted by stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline, thumping music, and Serv Vodka cocktails.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 queen, Manila Luzon then took to the stage to dazzle the crowd with her song “Hot Couture.” She sported a floor-length gown encrusted with blue rhinestones with the word “sing” sewn across the front. Her effortless charm radiated from the stage as onlookers soaked up her performance.

“[It’s] an honor to be here because I’m a drag queen who’s used to lipsynching, and now I’m doing my music and making my own music, and finally getting to perform it is great, and to do it at The GRAMMY Museum? That’s crazy, right?” she told LAMag.

Later on, Trinity the Tuck stepped onto the stage in a barely-there snake-print leotard, complete with matching silk gloves, thigh-high boots, and gold chains. The audience went wild for the Drag Race All Stars season 7 queen while she twirled and shook her plastic surgery-perfected ass.

To wrap her set, she was joined by two more drag queens, Shontelle Sparkles and Rhea Litre. As a household name in the world of drag, Trinity believes in sharing her success with queens trying to make it in the industry.

“I think it’s super important that when you have a platform, you elevate other people who are just as deserving, just as talented, they just haven’t gotten that break yet. And these two artists are just that. They’re fantastic,” Trinity the Tuck told LAMag.

To finish the evening off, Bob the Drag Queen of the hit HBO show, We’re Here started her set with some signature audience work. As a standup comedian, Bob is no stranger to making a crowd laugh, and her performance at The GRAMMY Museum was no exception. She followed her jokes with a few of her most popular songs and live rapping, and the crowd was gagged.

For more information on future events at The GRAMMY Museum, see their website here.

